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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 23 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 23
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 23

07.06.26 03:08 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 23: Gold, Öl & Co. - die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.592,00 USD -74,00 USD -2,02%
News
Baumwolle
0,74 USD -0,01 USD -1,52%
News
Bleipreis
2.003,00 USD -12,00 USD -0,60%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,88 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,21%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
99,38 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,02%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,23 USD -0,11 USD -3,21%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.330,11 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,13 USD -0,06 USD -1,73%
News
Heizölpreis
94,84 USD -2,11 USD -2,18%
News
Holzpreis
607,50 USD 1,00 USD 0,16%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,47 USD -0,01 USD -0,26%
News
Kakaopreis
2.902,00 GBP -98,00 GBP -3,27%
News
Kohlepreis
134,00 USD -0,20 USD -0,15%
News
Kupferpreis
13.731,00 USD -141,00 USD -1,02%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,50 USD 0,01 USD 0,32%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -1,00%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -1,00%
News
Maispreis
4,18 USD -0,07 USD -1,53%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,54 USD USD 0,10%
News
Milchpreis
16,13 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
716,36 USD 2,91 USD 0,41%
News
Nickelpreis
18.545,00 USD 170,00 USD 0,93%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
93,09 USD -2,27 USD -2,38%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
90,54 USD -2,50 USD -2,69%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,59 USD -0,09 USD -5,34%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.231,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.492,00 MYR -39,00 MYR -0,86%
News
Platinpreis
1.784,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
522,75 EUR -11,00 EUR -2,06%
News
Reispreis
12,46 USD 0,06 USD 0,48%
News
Silberpreis
67,88 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
308,70 USD -5,00 USD -1,59%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,74 USD -0,02 USD -2,82%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,22 USD -0,07 USD -0,64%
News
Super Benzin
1,90 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,58%
News
Weizenpreis
202,00 EUR -1,00 EUR -0,49%
News
Zinkpreis
3.575,00 USD 11,00 USD 0,31%
News
Zinnpreis
54.000,00 USD -1.600,00 USD -2,88%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -0,91%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 23

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 31.05.2026 und dem 05.06.2026. Stand ist der 05.06.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -18,34 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -11,42 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,30 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -6,26 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 18: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 15: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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