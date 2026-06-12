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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 24 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 24
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 24

14.06.26 03:47 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 24: Gold, Öl & Co. - die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.548,00 USD 15,00 USD 0,42%
News
Baumwolle
0,73 USD USD 0,62%
News
Bleipreis
1.957,00 USD -10,00 USD -0,51%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,83 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,16%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
99,23 EUR -1,75 EUR -1,73%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,12 USD 0,03 USD 1,07%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.215,28 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,08 USD -0,07 USD -2,30%
News
Heizölpreis
89,82 USD -2,91 USD -3,13%
News
Holzpreis
623,50 USD 4,00 USD 0,65%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,57 USD 0,03 USD 1,28%
News
Kakaopreis
2.890,00 GBP 4,00 GBP 0,14%
News
Kohlepreis
131,00 USD -1,75 USD -1,32%
News
Kupferpreis
13.603,00 USD 183,00 USD 1,36%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,50 USD -0,02 USD -0,71%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD USD -0,27%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD USD -0,27%
News
Maispreis
4,13 USD 0,02 USD 0,36%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,57 USD -0,03 USD -0,72%
News
Milchpreis
15,98 USD -0,04 USD -0,25%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
706,23 USD -13,59 USD -1,89%
News
Nickelpreis
17.630,00 USD 190,00 USD 1,09%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
87,33 USD -1,80 USD -2,02%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
84,88 USD -2,83 USD -3,23%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,63 USD -0,03 USD -1,51%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.295,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.387,00 MYR -74,00 MYR -1,66%
News
Platinpreis
1.711,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
527,00 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,33%
News
Reispreis
12,06 USD -0,15 USD -1,23%
News
Silberpreis
68,05 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
301,10 USD -0,60 USD -0,20%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,74 USD USD -0,23%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,13 USD -0,02 USD -0,16%
News
Super Benzin
1,86 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,22%
News
Weizenpreis
202,75 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,37%
News
Zinkpreis
3.557,00 USD 89,00 USD 2,57%
News
Zinnpreis
53.350,00 USD 955,00 USD 1,82%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -0,65%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 24

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.06.2026 und dem 12.06.2026. Stand ist der 12.06.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 26: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,35 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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