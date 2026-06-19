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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 25

21.06.26 03:01 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 25: Gold, Öl & Co. - die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.396,50 USD -13,09 USD -0,38%
News
Baumwolle
0,76 USD -0,01 USD -1,11%
News
Bleipreis
1.935,00 USD -10,00 USD -0,51%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,71 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,72%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
98,19 EUR 1,15 EUR 1,19%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,20 USD -0,04 USD -1,08%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.156,56 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,13 USD 0,07 USD 2,20%
News
Heizölpreis
84,27 USD 1,59 USD 1,92%
News
Holzpreis
633,00 USD 2,50 USD 0,40%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,75 USD -0,03 USD -0,99%
News
Kakaopreis
3.283,00 GBP 96,00 GBP 3,01%
News
Kohlepreis
126,15 USD 1,85 USD 1,49%
News
Kupferpreis
13.530,50 USD -81,50 USD -0,60%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,55 USD -0,01 USD -0,36%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,95 USD USD 0,40%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,95 USD USD 0,40%
News
Maispreis
4,18 USD -0,04 USD -0,83%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,67 USD -0,01 USD -0,22%
News
Milchpreis
16,07 USD 0,08 USD 0,50%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
692,24 USD 0,36 USD 0,05%
News
Nickelpreis
17.590,00 USD -180,00 USD -1,01%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
80,57 USD 1,31 USD 1,65%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,52 USD -0,08 USD -0,10%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,59 USD 0,10 USD 6,48%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.258,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.594,00 MYR 84,00 MYR 1,86%
News
Platinpreis
1.668,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
503,50 EUR -4,50 EUR -0,89%
News
Reispreis
12,21 USD 0,28 USD 2,31%
News
Silberpreis
65,10 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
301,30 USD -3,50 USD -1,15%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,70 USD -0,02 USD -2,59%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,23 USD -0,09 USD -0,82%
News
Super Benzin
1,79 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,99%
News
Weizenpreis
202,75 EUR -1,50 EUR -0,73%
News
Zinkpreis
3.584,50 USD 19,50 USD 0,55%
News
Zinnpreis
53.200,00 USD -255,00 USD -0,48%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -1,88%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 25

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.06.2026 und dem 19.06.2026. Stand ist der 19.06.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -9,87 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -8,02 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 13,70 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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