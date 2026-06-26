Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 26
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
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Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.06.2026 und dem 26.06.2026. Stand ist der 26.06.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -13,84 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -11,82 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -10,92 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -9,77 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -8,85 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -6,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -5,83 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -5,43 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 7: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,93 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 2: Reispreis
Reispreis: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 15,93 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com