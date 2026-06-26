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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 26 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 26
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 26

28.06.26 03:49 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 26: Gold, Öl & Co. - die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.179,50 USD 15,00 USD 0,47%
News
Baumwolle
0,72 USD -0,02 USD -2,37%
News
Bleipreis
1.880,00 USD -14,00 USD -0,74%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,52%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
97,24 EUR -0,39 EUR -0,40%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,23 USD -0,11 USD -3,35%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.080,83 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,77 USD 0,03 USD 1,19%
News
Heizölpreis
84,80 USD -2,38 USD -2,73%
News
Holzpreis
618,50 USD 1,00 USD 0,16%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,87 USD -0,02 USD -0,71%
News
Kakaopreis
3.807,00 GBP -81,00 GBP -2,08%
News
Kohlepreis
125,80 USD -0,30 USD -0,24%
News
Kupferpreis
13.287,00 USD 93,00 USD 0,70%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,58 USD USD 0,17%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD USD 0,24%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD USD 0,24%
News
Maispreis
4,12 USD -0,03 USD -0,72%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,70 USD -0,04 USD -0,96%
News
Milchpreis
16,01 USD -0,02 USD -0,12%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
682,06 USD -3,39 USD -0,49%
News
Nickelpreis
16.570,00 USD -90,00 USD -0,54%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
71,99 USD -2,85 USD -3,81%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
69,23 USD -2,69 USD -3,74%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,41 USD 0,08 USD 5,66%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.207,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.504,00 MYR -9,00 MYR -0,20%
News
Platinpreis
1.624,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
519,00 EUR 5,25 EUR 1,02%
News
Reispreis
13,16 USD 0,18 USD 1,39%
News
Silberpreis
58,80 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
307,00 USD -1,20 USD -0,39%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,71 USD USD 0,32%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,24 USD -0,04 USD -0,31%
News
Super Benzin
1,82 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,55%
News
Weizenpreis
207,00 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,36%
News
Zinkpreis
3.460,00 USD 28,00 USD 0,82%
News
Zinnpreis
50.325,00 USD 225,00 USD 0,45%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD 3,17%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.06.2026 und dem 26.06.2026. Stand ist der 26.06.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -13,84 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -11,82 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -10,92 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -9,77 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -8,85 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 7: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 2: Reispreis

Reispreis: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 15,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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