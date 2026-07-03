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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 27 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 27
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 27

05.07.26 04:26 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 27: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.090,50 USD -1,00 USD -0,03%
News
Baumwolle
0,73 USD -0,01 USD -0,97%
News
Bleipreis
1.851,00 USD 22,50 USD 1,23%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,94 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,67%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
99,17 EUR 0,93 EUR 0,95%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,25 USD 0,05 USD 1,53%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.174,91 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,86 USD 0,14 USD 5,25%
News
Heizölpreis
86,12 USD 2,11 USD 2,52%
News
Holzpreis
623,50 USD 4,00 USD 0,65%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,16 USD -0,09 USD -2,67%
News
Kakaopreis
3.729,00 GBP 9,00 GBP 0,24%
News
Kohlepreis
122,50 USD 1,50 USD 1,24%
News
Kupferpreis
13.298,50 USD 96,50 USD 0,73%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,39 USD -0,03 USD -1,08%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD 0,01 USD 0,54%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD 0,01 USD 0,54%
News
Maispreis
4,25 USD 0,04 USD 0,95%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,61 USD -0,04 USD -0,97%
News
Milchpreis
15,54 USD 0,06 USD 0,39%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
635,67 USD -8,82 USD -1,37%
News
Nickelpreis
16.115,00 USD 45,00 USD 0,28%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
72,12 USD 0,56 USD 0,78%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
68,78 USD 0,09 USD 0,13%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,74 USD -0,01 USD -0,51%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.270,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.439,00 MYR -6,00 MYR -0,13%
News
Platinpreis
1.644,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
505,00 EUR -3,75 EUR -0,74%
News
Reispreis
12,81 USD -0,06 USD -0,47%
News
Silberpreis
62,36 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
307,70 USD 1,10 USD 0,36%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD USD -0,10%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,32 USD 0,06 USD 0,49%
News
Super Benzin
2,01 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,20%
News
Weizenpreis
201,25 EUR -2,25 EUR -1,11%
News
Zinkpreis
3.546,00 USD 71,00 USD 2,04%
News
Zinnpreis
52.000,00 USD 800,00 USD 1,56%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD -0,93%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 27

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.06.2026 und dem 03.07.2026. Stand ist der 03.07.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,63 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 17: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,56 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 10,10 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 12,07 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 23,40 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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