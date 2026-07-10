DAX25.067 -0,2%Est506.270 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,1900 +2,0%Nas26.282 +0,3%Bitcoin56.115 +0,3%Euro1,1415 ±0,0%Öl76,01 +0,1%Gold4.111 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Microsoft 870747 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Iran-Krieg im Blick: DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Grün -- VW: Modellpalette soll schrumpfen -- SK hynix, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, Bayer, Siemens Energy, DEUTZ, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
Jeremy Grantham rechnet ab: US-Aktienmärkte im weltweiten Vergleich völlig unattraktiv Jeremy Grantham rechnet ab: US-Aktienmärkte im weltweiten Vergleich völlig unattraktiv
Zu viel Deutschland im Depot? Die Risiken des Home Bias verstehen Zu viel Deutschland im Depot? Die Risiken des Home Bias verstehen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 28

12.07.26 03:37 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 28: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.139,50 USD -61,00 USD -1,91%
News
Baumwolle
0,80 USD 0,04 USD 4,94%
News
Bleipreis
1.851,00 USD 1,00 USD 0,05%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,02 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,75%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
102,54 EUR -0,30 EUR -0,29%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,94 USD -0,07 USD -2,39%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.111,45 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,01 USD 0,06 USD 2,03%
News
Heizölpreis
93,78 USD -0,53 USD -0,56%
News
Holzpreis
623,00 USD -2,50 USD -0,40%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,43 USD -0,14 USD -3,91%
News
Kakaopreis
4.442,00 GBP -259,00 GBP -5,51%
News
Kohlepreis
117,35 USD -1,85 USD -1,55%
News
Kupferpreis
13.408,50 USD 52,00 USD 0,39%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,35 USD USD -0,11%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,95 USD 0,01 USD 0,66%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,95 USD 0,01 USD 0,66%
News
Maispreis
4,38 USD 0,10 USD 2,40%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,54 USD -0,02 USD -0,50%
News
Milchpreis
15,68 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
679,86 USD -2,92 USD -0,43%
News
Nickelpreis
16.410,00 USD 55,00 USD 0,34%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
76,01 USD 0,11 USD 0,14%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
71,41 USD -0,67 USD -0,93%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,48 USD -0,02 USD -1,37%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.281,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.455,00 MYR -27,00 MYR -0,60%
News
Platinpreis
1.634,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
518,50 EUR -3,75 EUR -0,72%
News
Reispreis
13,35 USD -0,09 USD -0,67%
News
Silberpreis
59,87 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
323,10 USD 3,60 USD 1,13%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,71 USD USD 0,58%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,97 USD 0,17 USD 1,42%
News
Super Benzin
2,05 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,39%
News
Weizenpreis
205,00 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,37%
News
Zinkpreis
3.602,00 USD -20,00 USD -0,55%
News
Zinnpreis
52.575,00 USD -875,00 USD -1,64%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD -1,59%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 28

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.07.2026 und dem 10.07.2026. Stand ist der 10.07.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -30,46 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 5,59 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 7,41 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,91 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 11,25 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 19,39 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis