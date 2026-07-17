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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 29 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 29
KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 29

19.07.26 03:23 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 29: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.150,50 USD -34,50 USD -1,08%
News
Baumwolle
0,77 USD -0,01 USD -0,80%
News
Bleipreis
1.821,00 USD -6,50 USD -0,36%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,14 EUR 0,09 EUR 4,24%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
110,55 EUR 1,31 EUR 1,20%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,91 USD 0,05 USD 1,85%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.010,56 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,41 USD -0,05 USD -1,30%
News
Heizölpreis
107,25 USD 0,79 USD 0,74%
News
Holzpreis
635,50 USD 1,00 USD 0,16%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,28 USD 0,07 USD 2,23%
News
Kakaopreis
4.096,00 GBP -3,00 GBP -0,07%
News
Kohlepreis
119,70 USD -0,10 USD -0,08%
News
Kupferpreis
13.373,50 USD -191,50 USD -1,41%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,27 USD -0,03 USD -1,42%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,02 USD 0,01 USD 1,30%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,02 USD 0,01 USD 1,30%
News
Maispreis
4,46 USD 0,04 USD 0,91%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,46 USD -0,01 USD -0,19%
News
Milchpreis
15,74 USD -0,02 USD -0,13%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
733,64 USD 18,37 USD 2,57%
News
Nickelpreis
16.725,00 USD -425,00 USD -2,48%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
88,10 USD 3,87 USD 4,59%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
82,49 USD 3,54 USD 4,48%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,38 USD 0,04 USD 3,29%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.250,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.529,00 MYR -8,00 MYR -0,18%
News
Platinpreis
1.596,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
536,25 EUR -4,75 EUR -0,88%
News
Reispreis
14,00 USD -0,02 USD -0,14%
News
Silberpreis
56,01 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
321,00 USD -1,90 USD -0,59%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,75 USD 0,02 USD 3,30%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,04 USD 0,09 USD 0,75%
News
Super Benzin
2,12 EUR 0,06 EUR 2,67%
News
Weizenpreis
228,75 EUR -2,75 EUR -1,19%
News
Zinkpreis
3.549,00 USD -42,00 USD -1,17%
News
Zinnpreis
52.045,00 USD -815,00 USD -1,54%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 2,70%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 29

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.07.2026 und dem 17.07.2026. Stand ist der 17.07.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 19: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Reispreis

Reispreis: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 6,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 13,62 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 13,95 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 14,06 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 14,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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