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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 30 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 30
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 30

26.07.26 03:06 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 30: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.159,50 USD -28,50 USD -0,89%
News
Baumwolle
0,79 USD -0,01 USD -1,62%
News
Bleipreis
1.865,50 USD -9,50 USD -0,51%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,19 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,50%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
118,27 EUR 2,37 EUR 2,04%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,87 USD -0,05 USD -1,54%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.055,93 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,28 USD -0,05 USD -1,35%
News
Heizölpreis
110,42 USD -4,23 USD -3,69%
News
Holzpreis
654,50 USD -3,00 USD -0,46%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,14 USD 0,04 USD 1,42%
News
Kakaopreis
4.020,00 GBP 49,00 GBP 1,23%
News
Kohlepreis
120,25 USD -0,15 USD -0,12%
News
Kupferpreis
13.617,00 USD -128,00 USD -0,93%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,27 USD -0,03 USD -1,42%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,03 USD 0,01 USD 0,64%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,03 USD 0,01 USD 0,64%
News
Maispreis
4,64 USD USD
News
Mastrindpreis
3,46 USD 0,02 USD 0,59%
News
Milchpreis
15,78 USD 0,02 USD 0,13%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
756,90 USD -7,80 USD -1,02%
News
Nickelpreis
17.205,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,03%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
96,78 USD -3,91 USD -3,88%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
89,31 USD -2,88 USD -3,12%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,42 USD -0,05 USD -3,44%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.246,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.591,00 MYR -5,00 MYR -0,11%
News
Platinpreis
1.595,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
546,75 EUR 4,75 EUR 0,88%
News
Reispreis
13,99 USD -0,14 USD -0,99%
News
Silberpreis
58,26 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
331,80 USD 1,90 USD 0,58%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,74 USD -0,01 USD -1,92%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,47 USD 0,09 USD 0,75%
News
Super Benzin
2,14 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,42%
News
Weizenpreis
241,75 EUR -3,00 EUR -1,23%
News
Zinkpreis
3.633,00 USD -20,00 USD -0,55%
News
Zinnpreis
53.250,00 USD -550,00 USD -1,02%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 0,54%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 30

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.07.2026 und dem 24.07.2026. Stand ist der 24.07.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 23: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 7: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 9,18 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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