Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 31
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -9,46 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -7,07 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,10 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -5,49 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,13 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,67 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com