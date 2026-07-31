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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 31

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 31

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,184.00 USD -11.50 USD -0.36 %
News
Baumwolle
0.81 USD 0.01 USD 1.37 %
News
Bleipreis
1,851.50 USD -11.50 USD -0.62 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.20 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.78 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
109.97 EUR 0.09 EUR 0.08 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.75 USD -0.01 USD -0.4 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,042.68 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.10 USD -0.02 USD -0.56 %
News
Heizölpreis
108.84 USD -2.38 USD -2.14 %
News
Holzpreis
613.50 USD -11.50 USD -1.84 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.32 USD 0.09 USD 2.8 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,011.00 GBP 201.00 GBP 5.28 %
News
Kohlepreis
120.10 USD -0.15 USD -0.12 %
News
Kupferpreis
13,834.00 USD 39.00 USD 0.28 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.32 USD 0.00 USD 0.15 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.99 USD 0.00 USD 0.36 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.99 USD 0.00 USD 0.36 %
News
Maispreis
4.41 USD -0.05 USD -1.18 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.48 USD 0.01 USD 0.32 %
News
Milchpreis
15.67 USD 0.03 USD 0.19 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
742.13 USD 0.70 USD 0.09 %
News
Nickelpreis
17,100.00 USD 155.00 USD 0.91 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
90.12 USD 1.09 USD 1.22 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
84.67 USD 1.08 USD 1.29 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.55 USD 0.09 USD 6.13 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,279.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,531.00 MYR -23.00 MYR -0.51 %
News
Platinpreis
1,651.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
486.75 EUR -3.50 EUR -0.71 %
News
Reispreis
13.99 USD 0.23 USD 1.63 %
News
Silberpreis
57.66 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
311.00 USD -3.10 USD -0.99 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.67 USD -0.01 USD -1.8 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11.71 USD -0.07 USD -0.55 %
News
Super Benzin
2.13 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.47 %
News
Weizenpreis
227.75 EUR 1.25 EUR 0.55 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,710.50 USD 48.50 USD 1.32 %
News
Zinnpreis
54,660.00 USD 535.00 USD 0.99 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.15 USD 0.00 USD 1.59 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 31
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -9,46 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 28: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Haferpreis

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -5,49 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 25: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Maispreis

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 20: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 19: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 18: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 17: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 16: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 14: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Zinkpreis

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 9: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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