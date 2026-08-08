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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 32

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 32

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,280.00 USD 21.00 USD 0.64 %
News
Baumwolle
0.83 USD 0.01 USD 1.54 %
News
Bleipreis
1,840.50 USD -10.50 USD -0.57 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.15 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.19 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
108.11 EUR 0.58 EUR 0.54 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.66 USD 0.02 USD 0.83 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,342.26 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.11 USD 0.01 USD 0.32 %
News
Heizölpreis
103.03 USD 0.53 USD 0.52 %
News
Holzpreis
578.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.36 USD 0.14 USD 4.32 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,249.00 GBP 4.00 GBP 0.09 %
News
Kohlepreis
116.75 USD 0.40 USD 0.34 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,240.00 USD -215.00 USD -1.49 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.31 USD 0.00 USD 0.11 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.95 USD 0.00 USD -0.1 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.95 USD 0.00 USD -0.1 %
News
Maispreis
4.39 USD 0.00 USD -0.06 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.52 USD 0.04 USD 1.03 %
News
Milchpreis
16.75 USD 0.05 USD 0.3 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
717.12 USD 14.44 USD 2.05 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,745.00 USD 150.00 USD 0.9 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
83.55 USD 1.06 USD 1.29 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
78.18 USD 0.89 USD 1.15 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.43 USD -0.09 USD -5.85 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,374.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,527.00 MYR -7.00 MYR -0.15 %
News
Platinpreis
1,753.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
526.25 EUR 2.75 EUR 0.53 %
News
Reispreis
14.28 USD 0.10 USD 0.67 %
News
Silberpreis
63.55 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
308.10 USD -2.60 USD -0.84 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.68 USD 0.00 USD 0.68 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11.57 USD -0.01 USD -0.06 %
News
Super Benzin
2.08 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.43 %
News
Weizenpreis
220.50 EUR -0.50 EUR -0.23 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,785.00 USD -72.00 USD -1.87 %
News
Zinnpreis
56,100.00 USD -400.00 USD -0.71 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.16 USD 0.01 USD 5.65 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 32
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.08.2026 und dem 07.08.2026. Stand ist der 07.08.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 32: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -7,50 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 28: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Nickelpreis

Platz 25: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 23: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Bleipreis

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Mastrindpreis

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Haferpreis

Platz 16: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 13: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 12: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 5: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 6,96 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 9,95 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 1: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 15,03 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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