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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 33

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 33

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,252.00 USD -6.50 USD -0.2 %
News
Baumwolle
0.84 USD 0.01 USD 1.51 %
News
Bleipreis
1,846.00 USD -10.00 USD -0.54 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.26 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.31 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
111.58 EUR 0.11 EUR 0.1 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.75 USD -0.05 USD -1.85 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,375.60 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.24 USD 0.07 USD 2.29 %
News
Heizölpreis
113.07 USD 0.79 USD 0.71 %
News
Holzpreis
569.50 USD 0.50 USD 0.09 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.38 USD 0.05 USD 1.5 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,124.00 GBP 4.00 GBP 0.1 %
News
Kohlepreis
121.90 USD -0.10 USD -0.08 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,545.00 USD 260.00 USD 1.82 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.24 USD -0.02 USD -1.09 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.95 USD 0.00 USD -0.08 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.95 USD 0.00 USD -0.08 %
News
Maispreis
4.59 USD 0.11 USD 2.51 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.41 USD -0.02 USD -0.45 %
News
Milchpreis
16.54 USD -0.05 USD -0.3 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
741.72 USD 14.87 USD 2.05 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,575.00 USD -115.00 USD -0.69 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
88.52 USD 1.45 USD 1.67 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
82.40 USD 1.15 USD 1.42 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.45 USD 0.06 USD 3.94 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,316.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,528.00 MYR 0.00 MYR 0 %
News
Platinpreis
1,753.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
541.00 EUR 2.25 EUR 0.42 %
News
Reispreis
14.00 USD -0.20 USD -1.37 %
News
Silberpreis
64.68 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
308.70 USD -1.20 USD -0.39 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.69 USD 0.00 USD 0.55 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11.74 USD 0.06 USD 0.47 %
News
Super Benzin
2.18 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.23 %
News
Weizenpreis
221.00 EUR 0.25 EUR 0.11 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,875.00 USD 69.00 USD 1.81 %
News
Zinnpreis
56,075.00 USD -75.00 USD -0.13 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.17 USD 0.00 USD -1.31 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 33
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.08.2026 und dem 14.08.2026. Stand ist der 14.08.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 32: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 30: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Kakaopreis

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 26: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 22: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 16: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Rapspreis

Platz 11: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Silberpreis

Platz 9: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Maispreis

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 2: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 8,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Information

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