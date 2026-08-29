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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 35

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 35

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,242.00 USD 7.50 USD 0.23 %
News
Baumwolle
0.90 USD -0.01 USD -1.25 %
News
Bleipreis
1,880.00 USD 8.00 USD 0.43 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.22 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.14 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
119.48 EUR 0.00 EUR 0 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.89 USD -0.02 USD -0.65 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,458.80 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.49 USD 0.14 USD 4.18 %
News
Heizölpreis
115.18 USD 2.11 USD 1.87 %
News
Holzpreis
564.50 USD 5.00 USD 0.89 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.46 USD 0.04 USD 1.16 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,773.00 GBP 385.00 GBP 8.77 %
News
Kohlepreis
125.60 USD 1.00 USD 0.8 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,535.00 USD 45.00 USD 0.31 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.21 USD 0.00 USD 0.11 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.82 USD 0.01 USD 1.58 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.82 USD 0.01 USD 1.58 %
News
Maispreis
5.11 USD 0.01 USD 0.15 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.21 USD -0.13 USD -3.85 %
News
Milchpreis
16.66 USD -0.01 USD -0.06 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
745.84 USD 0.38 USD 0.05 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,850.00 USD 190.00 USD 1.14 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
89.31 USD -0.39 USD -0.43 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
83.40 USD -0.13 USD -0.16 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.33 USD -0.04 USD -3.2 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,427.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,628.00 MYR 35.00 MYR 0.76 %
News
Platinpreis
1,823.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
541.00 EUR 3.00 EUR 0.56 %
News
Reispreis
15.06 USD 0.21 USD 1.41 %
News
Silberpreis
66.44 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
338.70 USD 8.50 USD 2.57 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.71 USD 0.03 USD 3.78 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.78 USD 0.21 USD 1.69 %
News
Super Benzin
2.15 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.14 %
News
Weizenpreis
234.25 EUR -2.25 EUR -0.95 %
News
Zinkpreis
4,070.00 USD -37.00 USD -0.9 %
News
Zinnpreis
55,125.00 USD 175.00 USD 0.32 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.18 USD -0.01 USD -3.46 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 35
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -11,26 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 28: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Heizölpreis

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 24: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 22: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 15: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Reispreis

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 9: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Baumwolle

Platz 7: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 6: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 6,56 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,27 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Haferpreis

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 7,41 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 11,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

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