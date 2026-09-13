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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 37

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 37

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,253.00 USD -40.50 USD -1.23 %
News
Baumwolle
0.82 USD -0.02 USD -2.67 %
News
Bleipreis
1,854.00 USD -16.50 USD -0.88 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.39 EUR 0.04 EUR 1.66 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
146.50 EUR 2.34 EUR 1.62 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.83 USD 0.00 USD -0.11 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,348.36 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.56 USD 0.02 USD 0.49 %
News
Heizölpreis
131.03 USD -2.64 USD -1.98 %
News
Holzpreis
579.00 USD 0.50 USD 0.09 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.14 USD -0.02 USD -0.52 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,114.00 GBP -39.00 GBP -0.94 %
News
Kohlepreis
139.05 USD -1.70 USD -1.21 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,238.50 USD -151.50 USD -1.05 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.20 USD 0.02 USD 0.83 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.82 USD -0.02 USD -1.83 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.82 USD -0.02 USD -1.83 %
News
Maispreis
5.10 USD -0.04 USD -0.73 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.38 USD 0.05 USD 1.59 %
News
Milchpreis
16.15 USD -0.05 USD -0.31 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
861.10 USD -6.19 USD -0.71 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,270.00 USD -360.00 USD -2.16 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
104.61 USD -3.02 USD -2.81 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
100.05 USD -2.43 USD -2.37 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.45 USD 0.20 USD 15.51 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,308.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,550.00 MYR -48.00 MYR -1.04 %
News
Platinpreis
1,799.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
559.75 EUR 2.50 EUR 0.45 %
News
Reispreis
15.66 USD 0.03 USD 0.16 %
News
Silberpreis
64.48 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
349.30 USD 0.50 USD 0.14 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.69 USD -0.02 USD -3.18 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.80 USD -0.36 USD -2.72 %
News
Super Benzin
2.27 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.49 %
News
Weizenpreis
234.25 EUR 0.00 EUR 0 %
News
Zinkpreis
4,015.00 USD -90.00 USD -2.19 %
News
Zinnpreis
53,755.00 USD -995.00 USD -1.82 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.18 USD -0.01 USD -3.1 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 37
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 06.09.2026 und dem 11.09.2026. Stand ist der 11.09.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Palladiumpreis

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 29: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 26: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 25: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 23: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 20: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Zinnpreis

Platz 17: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 16: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Reispreis

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 11: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 10: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 9: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 7,09 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 8,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 8,95 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 11,01 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

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