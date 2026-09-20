Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 38
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 13.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -7,32 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 22: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 16,57 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com