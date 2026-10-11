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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 41

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 41

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,048.50 USD -2.00 USD -0.07 %
News
Baumwolle
0.81 USD 0.04 USD 5.68 %
News
Bleipreis
1,847.00 USD 14.00 USD 0.76 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.28 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.97 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
149.85 EUR 0.69 EUR 0.46 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3.22 USD 0.05 USD 1.64 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,195.82 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
4.20 USD -0.14 USD -3.11 %
News
Heizölpreis
125.22 USD -3.70 USD -2.87 %
News
Holzpreis
534.00 USD 15.50 USD 2.99 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.87 USD -0.02 USD -0.73 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,246.00 GBP 13.00 GBP 0.31 %
News
Kohlepreis
144.10 USD -0.45 USD -0.31 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,689.00 USD 163.00 USD 1.12 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.25 USD 0.03 USD 1.23 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.75 USD -0.01 USD -0.89 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.75 USD -0.01 USD -0.89 %
News
Maispreis
4.81 USD -0.20 USD -3.95 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.44 USD 0.06 USD 1.74 %
News
Milchpreis
14.97 USD -0.05 USD -0.33 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
903.50 USD 4.88 USD 0.54 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,545.00 USD 130.00 USD 0.84 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
104.72 USD 0.44 USD 0.42 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
91.85 USD 0.36 USD 0.39 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.49 USD -0.01 USD -0.83 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,151.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,362.00 MYR -86.00 MYR -1.93 %
News
Platinpreis
1,693.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
513.75 EUR 8.00 EUR 1.58 %
News
Reispreis
16.97 USD 0.12 USD 0.71 %
News
Silberpreis
60.83 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
368.70 USD 8.00 USD 2.22 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.68 USD 0.00 USD 0.15 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.92 USD 0.05 USD 0.37 %
News
Super Benzin
2.16 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.60 %
News
Weizenpreis
244.25 EUR 0.25 EUR 0.1 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,840.00 USD 59.00 USD 1.56 %
News
Zinnpreis
52,900.00 USD -150.00 USD -0.28 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.20 USD 0.00 USD 0.5 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 41
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.10.2026 und dem 09.10.2026. Stand ist der 09.10.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 32: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 30: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 24: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 22: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Kakaopreis

Platz 20: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 18: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 16: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Kupferpreis

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 8: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Haferpreis

Platz 4: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Baumwolle

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 8,00 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 8,15 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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