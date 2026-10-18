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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 42

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 42

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,001.50 USD 14.50 USD 0.49 %
News
Baumwolle
0.80 USD 0.00 USD -0.07 %
News
Bleipreis
1,854.00 USD 1.00 USD 0.05 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.28 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.09 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
156.25 EUR 1.43 EUR 0.92 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3.12 USD -0.12 USD -3.71 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,164.67 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.97 USD 0.01 USD 0.25 %
News
Heizölpreis
129.44 USD 1.32 USD 1.03 %
News
Holzpreis
532.50 USD -4.00 USD -0.75 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.06 USD 0.11 USD 3.66 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,221.00 GBP -141.00 GBP -3.23 %
News
Kohlepreis
145.65 USD 0.70 USD 0.48 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,595.00 USD 56.00 USD 0.39 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.28 USD 0.02 USD 0.7 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.67 USD 0.00 USD 0.45 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.67 USD 0.00 USD 0.45 %
News
Maispreis
4.74 USD -0.04 USD -0.78 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.44 USD 0.01 USD 0.17 %
News
Milchpreis
15.28 USD 0.08 USD 0.53 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
919.90 USD 16.08 USD 1.78 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,170.00 USD 285.00 USD 1.91 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
109.86 USD 3.94 USD 3.72 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
101.41 USD 3.44 USD 3.51 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.41 USD 0.02 USD 1.25 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,115.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,536.00 MYR 109.00 MYR 2.46 %
News
Platinpreis
1,636.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
500.00 EUR -23.00 EUR -4.4 %
News
Reispreis
17.35 USD 0.09 USD 0.52 %
News
Silberpreis
56.99 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
356.70 USD -3.10 USD -0.86 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.67 USD 0.00 USD -0.07 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.61 USD -0.03 USD -0.2 %
News
Super Benzin
2.13 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.74 %
News
Weizenpreis
245.75 EUR -3.50 EUR -1.4 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,739.00 USD 15.00 USD 0.4 %
News
Zinnpreis
50,700.00 USD 600.00 USD 1.2 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.21 USD 0.00 USD -1.33 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 42
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -10,67 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -5,46 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 28: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 27: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platinpreis

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 24: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 23: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Palladiumpreis

Platz 21: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Maispreis

Platz 18: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 15: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 11: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 10: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 9: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 7: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 6: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 7,85 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

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