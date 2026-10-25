Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 43
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -14,74 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -6,03 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,90 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -4,96 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 22: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 11: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 6,72 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com