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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 43

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 43

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,043.50 USD 34.00 USD 1.13 %
News
Baumwolle
0.80 USD -0.01 USD -0.73 %
News
Bleipreis
1,886.00 USD 14.00 USD 0.75 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.28 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.26 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
162.91 EUR 4.44 EUR 2.8 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.64 USD -0.16 USD -5.58 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
3,993.62 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.72 USD -0.05 USD -1.26 %
News
Heizölpreis
131.56 USD 1.32 USD 1.01 %
News
Holzpreis
518.00 USD -5.00 USD -0.96 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.07 USD -0.05 USD -1.6 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,193.00 GBP 17.00 GBP 0.41 %
News
Kohlepreis
147.00 USD 1.00 USD 0.68 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,415.00 USD 200.00 USD 1.41 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.30 USD 0.00 USD -0.03 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.66 USD 0.00 USD 0.04 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.66 USD 0.00 USD 0.04 %
News
Maispreis
4.56 USD -0.05 USD -0.98 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.48 USD 0.02 USD 0.65 %
News
Milchpreis
15.25 USD -0.04 USD -0.26 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
924.58 USD 6.98 USD 0.76 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,695.00 USD -240.00 USD -1.51 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
116.72 USD 3.55 USD 3.14 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
103.27 USD 3.80 USD 3.82 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.40 USD -0.01 USD -0.43 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,046.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,587.00 MYR 36.00 MYR 0.79 %
News
Platinpreis
1,552.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
500.00 EUR 12.75 EUR 2.62 %
News
Reispreis
17.52 USD 0.07 USD 0.37 %
News
Silberpreis
53.85 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
346.50 USD -0.80 USD -0.23 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.67 USD 0.00 USD 0.07 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.58 USD 0.05 USD 0.36 %
News
Super Benzin
2.11 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.33 %
News
Weizenpreis
234.00 EUR 1.25 EUR 0.54 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,790.00 USD 63.00 USD 1.69 %
News
Zinnpreis
50,855.00 USD 705.00 USD 1.41 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.20 USD 0.00 USD 0.55 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 43
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -14,74 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Haferpreis

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,90 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 29: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 26: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 25: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Kupferpreis

Platz 22: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 19: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 18: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 16: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Baumwolle

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Bleipreis

Platz 7: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 6: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 5: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 2: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 6,72 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

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