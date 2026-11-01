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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 44

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 44

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,069.00 USD -9.50 USD -0.31 %
News
Baumwolle
0.78 USD -0.01 USD -0.85 %
News
Bleipreis
1,890.00 USD 12.00 USD 0.64 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.29 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.26 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
174.49 EUR 7.10 EUR 4.24 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.90 USD -0.05 USD -1.83 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
3,875.36 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.44 USD 0.01 USD 0.29 %
News
Heizölpreis
126.54 USD 1.32 USD 1.05 %
News
Holzpreis
520.00 USD 2.00 USD 0.39 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.87 USD 0.02 USD 0.61 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,143.00 GBP -14.00 GBP -0.34 %
News
Kohlepreis
145.20 USD 0.35 USD 0.24 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,449.00 USD -111.00 USD -0.76 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.24 USD -0.03 USD -1.44 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.59 USD -0.01 USD -1.38 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.59 USD -0.01 USD -1.38 %
News
Maispreis
4.48 USD -0.04 USD -0.83 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.37 USD -0.14 USD -3.88 %
News
Milchpreis
15.19 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
926.14 USD 2.12 USD 0.23 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,240.00 USD -120.00 USD -0.78 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
117.64 USD 2.76 USD 2.4 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
104.12 USD 2.12 USD 2.08 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.15 USD -0.13 USD -10.27 %
News
Palladiumpreis
982.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,449.00 MYR 58.00 MYR 1.32 %
News
Platinpreis
1,432.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
528.75 EUR 0.50 EUR 0.09 %
News
Reispreis
17.44 USD 0.03 USD 0.14 %
News
Silberpreis
49.13 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
324.70 USD -4.60 USD -1.4 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.66 USD 0.00 USD 0.26 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.22 USD 0.02 USD 0.14 %
News
Super Benzin
2.09 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.19 %
News
Weizenpreis
227.00 EUR 0.25 EUR 0.11 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,955.50 USD -24.50 USD -0.62 %
News
Zinnpreis
48,795.00 USD -1,605.00 USD -3.18 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.19 USD 0.00 USD -0.56 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 44
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -15,71 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -10,61 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -9,20 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -8,16 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 28: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 26: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Zuckerpreis

Platz 24: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 23: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 21: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 18: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Baumwolle

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Kakaopreis

Platz 13: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 10: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 9: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 3: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 9,85 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.