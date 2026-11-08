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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 45

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 45

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,062.50 USD -1.50 USD -0.05 %
News
Baumwolle
0.79 USD 0.00 USD 0.51 %
News
Bleipreis
1,857.00 USD -9.50 USD -0.51 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.25 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.79 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
153.50 EUR -3.65 EUR -2.32 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3.00 USD 0.05 USD 1.73 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,065.99 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.34 USD 0.02 USD 0.45 %
News
Heizölpreis
114.39 USD -0.53 USD -0.46 %
News
Holzpreis
504.00 USD -15.50 USD -2.98 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.80 USD 0.03 USD 1.03 %
News
Kakaopreis
3,908.00 GBP 19.00 GBP 0.49 %
News
Kohlepreis
134.05 USD -3.25 USD -2.37 %
News
Kupferpreis
13,955.00 USD -155.00 USD -1.1 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.14 USD 0.00 USD -0.1 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.53 USD -0.02 USD -3.13 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.53 USD -0.02 USD -3.13 %
News
Maispreis
4.42 USD 0.02 USD 0.51 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.22 USD -0.03 USD -0.81 %
News
Milchpreis
17.70 USD 0.02 USD 0.11 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
859.74 USD 9.64 USD 1.13 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,095.00 USD -5.00 USD -0.03 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
98.32 USD 0.03 USD 0.03 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
90.83 USD 0.31 USD 0.34 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.33 USD 0.05 USD 3.58 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,028.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,049.00 MYR -77.00 MYR -1.87 %
News
Platinpreis
1,534.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
525.00 EUR -1.25 EUR -0.24 %
News
Reispreis
17.85 USD -0.08 USD -0.42 %
News
Silberpreis
51.91 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
318.80 USD 1.60 USD 0.5 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.62 USD 0.00 USD 0.11 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11.90 USD 0.09 USD 0.78 %
News
Super Benzin
2.02 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.74 %
News
Weizenpreis
222.75 EUR -0.25 EUR -0.11 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,759.00 USD -118.00 USD -3.04 %
News
Zinnpreis
46,325.00 USD -1,775.00 USD -3.69 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.18 USD 0.00 USD -1.72 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 45
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.11.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 32: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -17,09 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -13,35 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -10,24 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -10,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -8,21 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Mastrindpreis

Platz 26: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Kakaopreis

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 24: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Haferpreis

Platz 21: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 20: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Kupferpreis

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 16: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 11: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 10: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 8: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Reispreis

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 5: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 4: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 3: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 5,57 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.