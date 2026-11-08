Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 45
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.11.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -17,09 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -13,35 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -10,24 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -10,17 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -8,21 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 26: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -5,36 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,27 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 4,33 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 5,57 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com