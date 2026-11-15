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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 46

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 46

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,010.00 USD -20.50 USD -0.68 %
News
Baumwolle
0.79 USD 0.00 USD 0.14 %
News
Bleipreis
1,853.00 USD 10.00 USD 0.54 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.21 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.18 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
156.25 EUR -4.38 EUR -2.73 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3.23 USD -0.11 USD -3.29 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
3,874.44 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.62 USD 0.10 USD 2.77 %
News
Heizölpreis
112.54 USD -0.79 USD -0.70 %
News
Holzpreis
490.00 USD -1.50 USD -0.31 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.79 USD -0.02 USD -0.55 %
News
Kakaopreis
3,876.00 GBP 44.00 GBP 1.15 %
News
Kohlepreis
136.40 USD -1.00 USD -0.73 %
News
Kupferpreis
13,610.00 USD -102.00 USD -0.74 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.21 USD 0.02 USD 0.94 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.56 USD 0.00 USD 0.73 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.56 USD 0.00 USD 0.73 %
News
Maispreis
4.46 USD 0.04 USD 0.79 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.39 USD 0.04 USD 1.10 %
News
Milchpreis
17.57 USD -0.14 USD -0.79 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
826.92 USD -10.56 USD -1.26 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,025.00 USD 15.00 USD 0.09 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
95.84 USD 0.02 USD 0.02 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
88.56 USD -0.18 USD -0.20 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.36 USD -0.05 USD -3.30 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,004.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,180.00 MYR 12.00 MYR 0.29 %
News
Platinpreis
1,489.00 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
540.00 EUR 0.00 EUR 0 %
News
Reispreis
18.02 USD -0.27 USD -1.48 %
News
Silberpreis
48.56 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
330.20 USD 4.80 USD 1.48 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.64 USD 0.00 USD 0.49 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.43 USD 0.16 USD 1.30 %
News
Super Benzin
1.98 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.41 %
News
Weizenpreis
231.50 EUR -4.50 EUR -1.91 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,745.00 USD -15.50 USD -0.41 %
News
Zinnpreis
48,295.00 USD 1,645.00 USD 3.53 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.18 USD 0.00 USD 1.04 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 46
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 32: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 31: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 27: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 25: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 23: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 21: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 18: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 15: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 14: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 10: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 6: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Mastrindpreis

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Haferpreis

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 8,68 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.