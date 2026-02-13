Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 7
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.02.2026 und dem 13.02.2026. Stand ist der 13.02.2026.
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -16,00 Prozent
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,85 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -3,05 Prozent
Platz 29: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 28: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,32 Prozent
Platz 26: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,89 Prozent
Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,65 Prozent
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,05 Prozent
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 18: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,30 Prozent
Platz 17: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,47 Prozent
Platz 16: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,59 Prozent
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,76 Prozent
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 12: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 11: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,68 Prozent
Platz 9: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 8: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,58 Prozent
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,76 Prozent
Platz 6: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,64 Prozent
Platz 4: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 3,64 Prozent
Platz 3: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,94 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 7,92 Prozent
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 14,47 Prozent
