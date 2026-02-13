DAX24.915 +0,3%Est505.985 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,7200 +5,5%Nas22.547 -0,2%Bitcoin58.594 -0,3%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl67,75 +0,3%Gold5.043 +2,5%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 7

15.02.26 02:14 Uhr
Gold, Öl, Silber & Co.: Tops und Flops am Rohstoffmarkt in KW 7 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.057,54 USD -97,40 USD -3,09%
News
Baumwolle
0,62 USD USD -0,29%
News
Bleipreis
1.918,00 USD -31,00 USD -1,59%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,71 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
81,41 EUR -1,79 EUR -2,15%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,24 USD 0,03 USD 0,81%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
5.043,11 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,09 USD USD 0,08%
News
Heizölpreis
63,14 USD USD
News
Holzpreis
598,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,42%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,00 USD USD 0,13%
News
Kakaopreis
2.565,00 GBP -40,00 GBP -1,54%
News
Kohlepreis
104,85 USD 0,85 USD 0,82%
News
Kupferpreis
12.719,00 USD -453,00 USD -3,44%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,43 USD USD 0,18%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD USD 0,23%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD USD 0,23%
News
Maispreis
4,32 USD 0,01 USD 0,12%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,66 USD USD -0,01%
News
Milchpreis
15,05 USD -0,01 USD -0,07%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
554,96 USD -0,29 USD -0,05%
News
Nickelpreis
16.810,00 USD -655,00 USD -3,75%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
67,75 USD 0,20 USD 0,30%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
62,89 USD 0,05 USD 0,08%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,84 USD 0,14 USD 8,01%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.709,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
3.950,00 MYR -28,00 MYR -0,70%
News
Platinpreis
2.068,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
485,25 EUR -2,75 EUR -0,56%
News
Reispreis
11,02 USD -0,18 USD -1,61%
News
Silberpreis
77,43 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
309,30 USD 1,40 USD 0,45%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,57 USD USD -0,64%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,35 USD -0,03 USD -0,22%
News
Super Benzin
1,75 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
191,25 EUR -1,00 EUR -0,52%
News
Zinkpreis
3.295,00 USD -101,00 USD -2,97%
News
Zinnpreis
48.300,00 USD -1.200,00 USD -2,42%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD 0,22%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.02.2026 und dem 13.02.2026. Stand ist der 13.02.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -16,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 7,92 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 14,47 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

