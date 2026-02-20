Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 8
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 15.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -11,93 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Reispreis
Reispreis: -8,17 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 27: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 14: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,51 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 8: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,91 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,31 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 6,48 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 8,05 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 8,88 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
