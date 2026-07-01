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Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
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Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.07.26 03:47 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rally oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.083,32 USD -37,38 USD -1,20%
News
Baumwolle
0,73 USD -0,01 USD -0,90%
News
Bleipreis
1.839,90 USD -4,25 USD -0,23%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,84 EUR 0,08 EUR 4,66%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
97,70 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,81%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,20 USD -0,02 USD -0,75%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.060,75 USD 29,69 USD 0,74%
News
Haferpreis
2,73 USD 0,02 USD 0,64%
News
Heizölpreis
84,80 USD -0,26 USD -0,31%
News
Holzpreis
619,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,41%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,24 USD 0,13 USD 4,21%
News
Kakaopreis
3.793,00 GBP -4,00 GBP -0,11%
News
Kohlepreis
119,25 USD 0,25 USD 0,21%
News
Kupferpreis
13.169,65 USD -170,95 USD -1,28%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,42 USD -0,16 USD -6,34%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -1,03%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -1,03%
News
Maispreis
4,21 USD USD
News
Mastrindpreis
3,64 USD USD -0,12%
News
Milchpreis
15,51 USD 0,03 USD 0,19%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
644,49 USD -40,67 USD -5,94%
News
Nickelpreis
16.205,00 USD -66,50 USD -0,41%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
70,81 USD -0,38 USD -0,53%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
67,72 USD -0,86 USD -1,25%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,75 USD 0,02 USD 1,24%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.236,00 USD 12,50 USD 1,02%
News
Palmölpreis
4.485,00 MYR 13,00 MYR 0,29%
News
Platinpreis
1.617,00 USD 24,00 USD 1,51%
News
Rapspreis
507,75 EUR -5,25 EUR -1,02%
News
Reispreis
12,82 USD -0,05 USD -0,39%
News
Silberpreis
60,13 USD 0,96 USD 1,62%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
307,70 USD 1,10 USD 0,36%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD USD 0,04%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,26 USD USD
News
Super Benzin
1,91 EUR 0,07 EUR 3,70%
News
Weizenpreis
203,25 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,62%
News
Zinkpreis
3.528,65 USD -36,45 USD -1,02%
News
Zinnpreis
51.126,00 USD 77,00 USD 0,15%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD 0,01 USD 4,53%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im zweiten Quartal 2026

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -36,45 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -34,24 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -32,67 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -23,68 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -14,60 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Maispreis

Maispreis: -8,66 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -7,39 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -6,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 8,20 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 9,47 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 12,50 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 15,73 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 21,37 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 25,43 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Reispreis

Reispreis: 28,27 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 87,56 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com

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