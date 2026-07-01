Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -36,45 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -34,24 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -32,67 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -23,68 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -14,60 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Maispreis
Maispreis: -8,66 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -7,39 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -6,96 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 21: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 4,92 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 5,34 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 8,20 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 9,47 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 12,50 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 15,73 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 21,37 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 25,43 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Reispreis
Reispreis: 28,27 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 87,56 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com