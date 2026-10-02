Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -19,59 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -16,84 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -16,78 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -13,92 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -12,87 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -11,85 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -11,65 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -11,60 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 9,20 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 10,61 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 10,75 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 11,27 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 11,87 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 12,26 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 14,65 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Maispreis
Maispreis: 18,24 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 22,77 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 28,57 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 30,22 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Reispreis
Reispreis: 30,56 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 35,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 38,22 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com