DAX 24.939 -1,0%ESt50 6.175 -1,5%MSCI World 4.894 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 11,63 +4,8%Nas 26.872 +0,0%Bitcoin 75.440 +0,0%Euro 1,1235 -0,1%Öl 102,8 +0,5%Gold 4.145 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,130.85 USD -34.46 USD -1.09 %
News
Baumwolle
0.74 USD -0.01 USD -1.02 %
News
Bleipreis
1,836.85 USD -18.50 USD -1 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.40 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.66 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
139.13 EUR 0.88 EUR 0.64 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.93 USD -0.04 USD -1.28 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,148.75 USD -30.11 USD -0.72 %
News
Haferpreis
4.07 USD -0.04 USD -0.85 %
News
Heizölpreis
122.31 USD -0.26 USD -0.22 %
News
Holzpreis
530.50 USD -9.00 USD -1.67 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.88 USD -0.02 USD -0.84 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,032.00 GBP 15.00 GBP 0.37 %
News
Kohlepreis
143.90 USD 1.65 USD 1.16 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,333.65 USD -152.20 USD -1.05 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.19 USD 0.01 USD 0.29 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.78 USD -0.01 USD -1.56 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.78 USD -0.01 USD -1.56 %
News
Maispreis
5.00 USD -0.03 USD -0.55 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.39 USD 0.02 USD 0.73 %
News
Milchpreis
15.14 USD 0.01 USD 0.07 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
860.33 USD 16.89 USD 2 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,551.00 USD -305.50 USD -1.93 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
102.75 USD 0.44 USD 0.43 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
92.91 USD 0.04 USD 0.04 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.42 USD -0.10 USD -6.59 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,173.50 USD -1.50 USD -0.13 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,373.00 MYR -51.00 MYR -1.15 %
News
Platinpreis
1,718.00 USD 4.00 USD 0.23 %
News
Rapspreis
538.00 EUR 2.00 EUR 0.37 %
News
Reispreis
16.52 USD 0.01 USD 0.03 %
News
Silberpreis
60.51 USD -0.36 USD -0.59 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
352.70 USD 0.60 USD 0.17 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.67 USD 0.00 USD -0.27 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.78 USD -0.06 USD -0.47 %
News
Super Benzin
2.26 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.62 %
News
Weizenpreis
240.00 EUR 4.25 EUR 1.8 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,833.85 USD -120.05 USD -3.04 %
News
Zinnpreis
54,394.00 USD 343.00 USD 0.63 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.19 USD 0.01 USD 7.43 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im dritten Quartal 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 32: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -19,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -16,84 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -16,78 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -13,92 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -12,87 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 27: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -11,85 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -11,65 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -11,60 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 24: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 23: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 22: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Mastrindpreis

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Zinnpreis

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 19: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 16: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 9,20 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 10,61 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 10,75 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 11,27 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Zinkpreis

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 11,87 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 9: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 12,26 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 8: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 14,65 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 18,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 22,77 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 5: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 28,57 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 30,22 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 30,56 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 35,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 38,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.