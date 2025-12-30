DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.791 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.242 -0,8%Bitcoin75.539 ±0,0%Euro1,1766 +0,2%Öl61,15 +0,4%Gold4.315 -0,6%
Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.01.26 02:48 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.989,15 USD 6,74 USD 0,23%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD USD 0,02%
News
Bleipreis
1.961,15 USD -18,20 USD -0,92%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,62 EUR 0,02 EUR 1,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
87,20 EUR -1,55 EUR -1,75%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,64 USD -0,05 USD -1,33%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.315,09 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,03 USD -0,02 USD -0,74%
News
Heizölpreis
56,53 USD 0,53 USD 0,94%
News
Holzpreis
538,50 USD -1,50 USD -0,28%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,48 USD -0,02 USD -0,50%
News
Kakaopreis
4.359,00 GBP -17,00 GBP -0,39%
News
Kohlepreis
96,90 USD 0,35 USD 0,36%
News
Kupferpreis
12.502,85 USD -8,00 USD -0,06%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,32 USD 0,01 USD 0,36%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,85 USD USD -0,41%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,85 USD USD -0,41%
News
Maispreis
4,40 USD USD -0,06%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,50 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Milchpreis
15,19 USD -0,03 USD -0,20%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
504,93 USD 0,16 USD 0,03%
News
Nickelpreis
16.485,59 USD 16,59 USD 0,10%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
61,14 USD 0,23 USD 0,38%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
57,72 USD 0,30 USD 0,52%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,10 USD 0,09 USD 4,35%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.613,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
3.998,00 MYR -10,00 MYR -0,25%
News
Platinpreis
2.054,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
453,00 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,06%
News
Reispreis
9,60 USD 0,12 USD 1,21%
News
Silberpreis
71,30 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
294,50 USD -2,20 USD -0,74%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD -0,01 USD -1,76%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,31 USD -0,16 USD -1,51%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,66%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
189,75 EUR EUR
News
Zinkpreis
3.063,40 USD -35,25 USD -1,14%
News
Zinnpreis
41.601,00 USD -1.099,00 USD -2,57%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 0,74%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im vierten Quartal 2025

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Reispreis

Reispreis: -19,25 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -17,43 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -10,34 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -10,15 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -9,73 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -9,58 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -9,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 11: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 7,89 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 10,80 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 14,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 18,35 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 24,41 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 25,00 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 27,60 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 42,34 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 45,87 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 74,37 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com

