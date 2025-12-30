Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Reispreis
Reispreis: -19,25 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -17,43 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -11,08 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -10,34 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -10,15 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -9,73 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -9,58 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -9,47 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -6,03 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 11: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 7,89 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 9,11 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 10,80 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 14,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 18,35 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 24,41 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 25,00 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 4: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 27,60 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 42,34 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 45,87 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 74,37 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
