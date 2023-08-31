DAX15.947 +0,4%ESt504.297 -0,4%MSCIW2.986 -0,2%Dow34.722 -0,5%Nas14.035 +0,1%Bitcoin23.999 +0,4%Euro1,0850 +0,1%Öl87,01 +0,2%Gold1.941 ±0,0%
Rohstoffe im August 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.09.23 03:22 Uhr
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den August 2023 finden Sie hier.

Rohstoffe
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im August 2023.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2023 und dem 31.08.2023. Stand ist der 31.08.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -21,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -9,51 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -9,49 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -8,13 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 4,86 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 5,90 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,94 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

