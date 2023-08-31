Rohstoffe im August 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den August 2023 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2023 und dem 31.08.2023. Stand ist der 31.08.2023.
Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -21,15 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -9,51 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -9,49 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -8,13 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 28: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,17 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 4,86 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 5,90 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 7,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,94 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 12,61 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com