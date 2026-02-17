DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,0800 -1,8%Nas22.668 -0,9%Bitcoin56.300 +0,8%Euro1,1722 -0,5%Öl79,46 +9,6%Gold5.408 +2,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
freenet A0Z2ZZ AIXTRON A0WMPJ Deutsche Bank 514000 E.ON ENAG99 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 PUMA 696960 Heidelberg Materials 604700 Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 NEL ASA A0B733 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 RWE 703712 Airbus 938914 Rolls-Royce A1H81L
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: DAX dürfte unter 25.000 Punkten starten -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz verfehlt Erwartungen -- Ölpreis, Goldpreis, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
JPMorgan stuft Ölaktien wie Eni und TotalEnergies auf 'Overweight' JPMorgan stuft Ölaktien wie Eni und TotalEnergies auf 'Overweight'
Krieg im Nahen Osten: DAX mit deutlichen Abschlägen erwartet - Fall unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke Krieg im Nahen Osten: DAX mit deutlichen Abschlägen erwartet - Fall unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

02.03.26 07:20 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Februar Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.151,35 USD 2,67 USD 0,08%
News
Baumwolle
0,62 USD -0,01 USD -1,95%
News
Bleipreis
1.926,85 USD -16,00 USD -0,82%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,75 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,23%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
84,00 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,59%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,98 USD 0,13 USD 4,37%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
5.402,81 USD 124,92 USD 2,37%
News
Haferpreis
3,05 USD -0,10 USD -3,17%
News
Heizölpreis
78,46 USD 9,77 USD 14,23%
News
Holzpreis
558,00 USD 1,00 USD 0,18%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,85 USD -0,01 USD -0,38%
News
Kakaopreis
2.033,00 GBP -109,00 GBP -5,09%
News
Kohlepreis
105,00 USD -1,00 USD -0,94%
News
Kupferpreis
13.439,50 USD 225,65 USD 1,71%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,32 USD -0,14 USD -5,60%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,96 USD USD
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,96 USD USD
News
Maispreis
4,37 USD -0,02 USD -0,46%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,55 USD -0,06 USD -1,72%
News
Milchpreis
14,92 USD -0,02 USD -0,13%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
588,28 USD 25,03 USD 4,44%
News
Nickelpreis
17.681,50 USD 205,00 USD 1,17%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
79,62 USD 7,10 USD 9,79%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
72,62 USD 5,60 USD 8,36%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,82 USD 0,07 USD 3,84%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.838,50 USD 48,00 USD 2,68%
News
Palmölpreis
3.988,00 MYR 33,00 MYR 0,83%
News
Platinpreis
2.406,00 USD 42,00 USD 1,78%
News
Rapspreis
487,00 EUR 2,75 EUR 0,57%
News
Reispreis
10,36 USD -0,04 USD -0,34%
News
Silberpreis
95,93 USD 2,09 USD 2,23%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
313,60 USD -1,90 USD -0,60%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,63 USD 0,01 USD 2,12%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,56 USD -0,02 USD -0,13%
News
Super Benzin
1,79 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,28%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
197,50 EUR 4,25 EUR 2,20%
News
Zinkpreis
3.325,85 USD -15,30 USD -0,46%
News
Zinnpreis
57.399,00 USD 3.825,00 USD 7,14%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -0,76%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Februar 2026

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 28.02.2026. Stand ist der 28.02.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -34,25 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -30,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -16,59 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -14,16 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,46 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 7,88 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 8,48 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 8,74 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 10,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 10,79 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 11,01 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,96 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis