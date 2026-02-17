Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Februar Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 28.02.2026. Stand ist der 28.02.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -34,25 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -30,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -16,59 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -14,16 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 24: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,46 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 7,88 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 8,48 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 8,74 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 10,34 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 10,79 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 11,01 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,96 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
