Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im April 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im April Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -22,50 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Reispreis
Reispreis: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 28: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 16: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,30 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 12,80 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 12,89 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 13,43 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 2: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 15,49 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 18,18 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com