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Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im April 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im April 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im April 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

02.05.26 03:47 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im April 2026: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im April Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.513,14 USD 37,62 USD 1,08%
News
Baumwolle
0,82 USD 0,02 USD 2,49%
News
Bleipreis
1.945,00 USD 7,50 USD 0,39%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,20 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,78%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
97,10 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,05%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,78 USD 0,01 USD 0,47%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.613,26 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,34 USD 0,05 USD 1,60%
News
Heizölpreis
104,35 USD -5,02 USD -4,59%
News
Holzpreis
574,00 USD 3,00 USD 0,53%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,02 USD 0,01 USD 0,37%
News
Kakaopreis
2.642,00 GBP 32,00 GBP 1,23%
News
Kohlepreis
107,45 USD -1,80 USD -1,65%
News
Kupferpreis
12.895,00 USD -120,50 USD -0,93%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,53 USD -0,05 USD -2,12%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -0,64%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -0,64%
News
Maispreis
4,68 USD 0,03 USD 0,65%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,71 USD -0,03 USD -0,67%
News
Milchpreis
17,09 USD -0,10 USD -0,58%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
954,08 USD 17,85 USD 1,91%
News
Nickelpreis
19.180,00 USD -145,00 USD -0,75%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
108,17 USD -5,92 USD -5,19%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
101,94 USD -3,13 USD -2,98%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,66 USD -0,01 USD -0,57%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.533,00 USD 4,50 USD 0,29%
News
Palmölpreis
4.503,00 MYR 4,00 MYR 0,09%
News
Platinpreis
1.995,50 USD 6,00 USD 0,30%
News
Rapspreis
526,75 EUR -69,75 EUR -11,69%
News
Reispreis
10,88 USD 0,08 USD 0,74%
News
Silberpreis
75,42 USD 1,66 USD 2,25%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
320,60 USD -1,70 USD -0,53%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,77 USD USD 0,31%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,87 USD 0,05 USD 0,42%
News
Super Benzin
2,11 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,96%
News
Weizenpreis
191,00 EUR -3,25 EUR -1,67%
News
Zinkpreis
3.349,00 USD -14,00 USD -0,42%
News
Zinnpreis
49.200,00 USD -350,00 USD -0,71%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 2,54%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im April 2026

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -22,50 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Reispreis

Reispreis: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 12,80 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 12,89 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 13,43 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 15,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 18,18 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

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