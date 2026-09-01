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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im August 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im August 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Welche Rohstoffe haben im August Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,260.30 USD 19.95 USD 0.62 %
News
Baumwolle
0.87 USD -0.03 USD -3.01 %
News
Bleipreis
1,873.85 USD -5.15 USD -0.27 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.23 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.54 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
125.60 EUR 2.30 EUR 1.87 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.96 USD 0.05 USD 1.83 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,309.89 USD -19.62 USD -0.45 %
News
Haferpreis
3.46 USD -0.09 USD -2.54 %
News
Heizölpreis
125.22 USD 1.59 USD 1.28 %
News
Holzpreis
563.00 USD -6.00 USD -1.05 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.42 USD -0.02 USD -0.48 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,706.00 GBP -67.00 GBP -1.4 %
News
Kohlepreis
145.00 USD 9.55 USD 7.05 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,395.35 USD -139.55 USD -0.96 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.12 USD -0.09 USD -3.93 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.84 USD 0.00 USD -0.03 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.84 USD 0.00 USD -0.03 %
News
Maispreis
5.19 USD -0.02 USD -0.43 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.20 USD -0.01 USD -0.34 %
News
Milchpreis
16.66 USD -0.01 USD -0.06 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
805.76 USD 59.92 USD 8.03 %
News
Nickelpreis
16,336.50 USD -502.50 USD -2.98 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
96.55 USD 1.90 USD 2.01 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
91.91 USD 1.69 USD 1.87 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.27 USD 0.08 USD 6.62 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,298.00 USD -16.50 USD -1.26 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,646.00 MYR 18.00 MYR 0.39 %
News
Platinpreis
1,729.50 USD -33.00 USD -1.87 %
News
Rapspreis
558.50 EUR 13.75 EUR 2.52 %
News
Reispreis
15.24 USD -0.09 USD -0.59 %
News
Silberpreis
63.75 USD -0.51 USD -0.79 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
339.50 USD -2.50 USD -0.73 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.72 USD 0.00 USD -0.36 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.98 USD -0.09 USD -0.67 %
News
Super Benzin
2.18 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.46 %
News
Weizenpreis
244.75 EUR 5.50 EUR 2.3 %
News
Zinkpreis
4,114.15 USD 44.15 USD 1.08 %
News
Zinnpreis
54,699.00 USD -402.00 USD -0.73 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.18 USD 0.01 USD 3.09 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im August 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 24: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 23: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -19,35 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -16,16 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -7,18 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Kaffeepreis

Platz 15: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 6,17 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 13: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,53 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platinpreis

Platz 11: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 8,70 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Reispreis

Platz 9: Reispreis

Reispreis: 9,38 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 8: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 9,42 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Goldpreis

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 9,56 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 10,0 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 13,58 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 14,74 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 3: Maispreis

Maispreis: 16,33 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 19,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 20,0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

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