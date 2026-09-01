Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im August 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im August Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 24: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -19,35 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -16,16 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -7,18 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 15: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 6,17 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 6,55 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,53 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 11: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 8,70 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Reispreis
Reispreis: 9,38 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 9,42 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 9,56 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 10,0 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 13,58 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 14,74 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Maispreis
Maispreis: 16,33 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 19,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 20,0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
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Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com