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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juli Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,184.00 USD -11.50 USD -0.36 %
News
Baumwolle
0.81 USD 0.01 USD 1.37 %
News
Bleipreis
1,851.50 USD -11.50 USD -0.62 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.21 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.32 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
109.97 EUR 0.09 EUR 0.08 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.75 USD -0.01 USD -0.4 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,042.68 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
3.10 USD -0.02 USD -0.56 %
News
Heizölpreis
108.84 USD -2.38 USD -2.14 %
News
Holzpreis
613.50 USD -11.50 USD -1.84 %
News
Kaffeepreis
3.32 USD 0.09 USD 2.8 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,011.00 GBP 201.00 GBP 5.28 %
News
Kohlepreis
120.10 USD -0.15 USD -0.12 %
News
Kupferpreis
13,834.00 USD 39.00 USD 0.28 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.32 USD 0.00 USD 0.15 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.99 USD 0.00 USD 0.36 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.99 USD 0.00 USD 0.36 %
News
Maispreis
4.41 USD -0.05 USD -1.18 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.48 USD 0.01 USD 0.32 %
News
Milchpreis
15.67 USD 0.03 USD 0.19 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
742.13 USD 0.70 USD 0.09 %
News
Nickelpreis
17,100.00 USD 155.00 USD 0.91 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
90.12 USD 1.09 USD 1.22 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
84.67 USD 1.08 USD 1.29 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.55 USD 0.09 USD 6.13 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,279.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,531.00 MYR -23.00 MYR -0.51 %
News
Platinpreis
1,651.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Rapspreis
486.75 EUR -3.50 EUR -0.71 %
News
Reispreis
13.99 USD 0.23 USD 1.63 %
News
Silberpreis
57.66 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
311.00 USD -3.10 USD -0.99 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.67 USD -0.01 USD -1.8 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11.71 USD -0.07 USD -0.55 %
News
Super Benzin
2.13 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.19 %
News
Weizenpreis
227.75 EUR 1.25 EUR 0.55 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,710.50 USD 48.50 USD 1.32 %
News
Zinnpreis
54,660.00 USD 535.00 USD 0.99 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.15 USD 0.00 USD 1.59 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Juli 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -15,53 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -14,86 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 30: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Rapspreis

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 27: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 26: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Goldpreis

Platz 24: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 23: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Kaffeepreis

Platz 21: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 20: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 19: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Kupferpreis

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 14: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,86 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 12: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 11: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 9: Reispreis

Reispreis: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 8: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 7: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 12,19 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 13,97 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 15,04 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 19,40 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 22,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 25,65 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 33,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

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