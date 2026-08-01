Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juli Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -15,53 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -14,86 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 24: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 21: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Maispreis
Maispreis: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 4,86 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,45 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Reispreis
Reispreis: 7,54 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 9,59 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 12,19 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 13,97 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 15,04 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 19,40 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 22,95 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 25,65 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 33,31 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com