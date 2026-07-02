Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Juni 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juni Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -24,29 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -23,10 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -22,48 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -20,34 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -19,35 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -16,46 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -15,69 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -13,63 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -11,85 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -9,93 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -9,89 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Maispreis
Maispreis: -9,68 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -7,29 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -6,86 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -6,82 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,74 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 4: Reispreis
Reispreis: 6,72 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 19,54 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 28,21 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com