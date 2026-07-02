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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Juni 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

03.07.26 03:04 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Juni 2026: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juni Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.074,21 USD -9,11 USD -0,30%
News
Baumwolle
0,73 USD -0,01 USD -0,97%
News
Bleipreis
1.828,40 USD -11,50 USD -0,63%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,84 EUR 0,08 EUR 4,66%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
98,15 EUR 0,45 EUR 0,46%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,22 USD 0,02 USD 0,63%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.180,59 USD 56,59 USD 1,37%
News
Haferpreis
2,86 USD 0,14 USD 5,25%
News
Heizölpreis
84,27 USD 0,26 USD 0,31%
News
Holzpreis
623,50 USD 4,00 USD 0,65%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,16 USD -0,09 USD -2,67%
News
Kakaopreis
3.720,00 GBP -73,00 GBP -1,92%
News
Kohlepreis
121,00 USD 1,75 USD 1,47%
News
Kupferpreis
13.201,60 USD 31,95 USD 0,24%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,39 USD -0,03 USD -1,08%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD 0,01 USD 0,54%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD 0,01 USD 0,54%
News
Maispreis
4,25 USD 0,04 USD 0,95%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,61 USD -0,04 USD -0,97%
News
Milchpreis
15,54 USD 0,06 USD 0,39%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
635,67 USD -8,82 USD -1,37%
News
Nickelpreis
16.064,00 USD -141,00 USD -0,87%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
72,02 USD 0,46 USD 0,64%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
68,94 USD 0,25 USD 0,36%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,74 USD -0,01 USD -0,51%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.289,50 USD 17,00 USD 1,34%
News
Palmölpreis
4.442,00 MYR -43,00 MYR -0,96%
News
Platinpreis
1.656,50 USD 36,50 USD 2,25%
News
Rapspreis
505,00 EUR -3,75 EUR -0,74%
News
Reispreis
12,81 USD -0,06 USD -0,47%
News
Silberpreis
62,19 USD 1,16 USD 1,90%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
307,70 USD 1,10 USD 0,36%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD USD -0,10%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,32 USD 0,06 USD 0,49%
News
Super Benzin
1,91 EUR 0,07 EUR 3,70%
News
Weizenpreis
201,25 EUR -2,25 EUR -1,11%
News
Zinkpreis
3.474,65 USD -54,00 USD -1,53%
News
Zinnpreis
51.195,00 USD 69,00 USD 0,13%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD -0,93%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Juni 2026

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -24,29 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -23,10 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -22,48 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -20,34 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -19,35 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -16,46 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -15,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -13,63 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -11,85 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -9,93 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -9,89 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Maispreis

Maispreis: -9,68 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -7,29 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -6,86 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -6,82 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 6,72 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 19,54 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 28,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

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