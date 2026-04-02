Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im März 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im März Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -21,29 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -18,42 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -18,37 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -18,02 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -12,57 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -9,69 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 18: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 4,31 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 7,39 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 7,92 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Reispreis
Reispreis: 9,42 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 10,94 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 11,48 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 8: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 13,33 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 14,29 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 22,46 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 30,63 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 51,30 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 55,68 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 61,37 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 63,92 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com