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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im März 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

03.04.26 22:17 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im März 2026: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im März Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.471,54 USD -41,37 USD -1,18%
News
Baumwolle
0,71 USD USD 0,38%
News
Bleipreis
1.892,90 USD 2,05 USD 0,11%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,42 EUR 0,04 EUR 1,47%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
99,30 EUR 0,45 EUR 0,46%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,84 USD 0,04 USD 1,54%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.656,10 USD -20,33 USD -0,43%
News
Haferpreis
3,46 USD USD
News
Heizölpreis
118,08 USD 2,91 USD 2,52%
News
Holzpreis
594,00 USD -2,50 USD -0,42%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,95 USD USD
News
Kakaopreis
2.464,00 GBP -11,00 GBP -0,44%
News
Kohlepreis
113,00 USD -0,75 USD -0,66%
News
Kupferpreis
12.146,35 USD -123,60 USD -1,01%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,46 USD USD -0,10%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD USD -0,28%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD USD -0,28%
News
Maispreis
4,49 USD -0,03 USD -0,72%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,70 USD -0,03 USD -0,72%
News
Milchpreis
17,55 USD -0,18 USD -1,02%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
985,04 USD 67,21 USD 7,32%
News
Nickelpreis
16.890,00 USD -171,50 USD -1,01%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
109,37 USD 0,13 USD 0,12%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
111,05 USD -0,49 USD -0,44%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,99 USD USD
News
Palladiumpreis
1.511,00 USD 3,50 USD 0,23%
News
Palmölpreis
4.745,00 MYR 47,00 MYR 1,00%
News
Platinpreis
1.979,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,18%
News
Rapspreis
505,75 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,20%
News
Reispreis
11,18 USD -0,06 USD -0,49%
News
Silberpreis
72,64 USD -0,38 USD -0,52%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
316,10 USD 0,90 USD 0,29%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,69 USD USD -0,25%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,60 USD -0,04 USD -0,34%
News
Super Benzin
2,18 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,69%
News
Weizenpreis
202,50 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,62%
News
Zinkpreis
3.234,90 USD -1,30 USD -0,04%
News
Zinnpreis
45.226,00 USD -2.568,00 USD -5,37%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im März 2026

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -21,29 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -18,42 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -18,37 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -18,02 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -12,57 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -9,69 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 7,39 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 7,92 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: 9,42 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 10,94 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 11,48 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 13,33 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 14,29 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 22,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 30,63 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 51,30 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 55,68 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 61,37 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 63,92 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

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