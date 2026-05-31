Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Mai 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Mai Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.05.2026 und dem 31.05.2026. Stand ist der 31.05.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -14,90 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -14,30 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -11,92 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -11,32 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -10,29 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -8,42 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -7,32 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -5,93 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Maispreis
Maispreis: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 5,58 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 8,08 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 11,81 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 12,60 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Reispreis
Reispreis: 15,99 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 18,35 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
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Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com