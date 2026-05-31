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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Mai 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

01.06.26 07:01 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Mai 2026: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Mai Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.665,04 USD 5,80 USD 0,16%
News
Baumwolle
0,78 USD 0,02 USD 2,12%
News
Bleipreis
2.015,70 USD 31,05 USD 1,56%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,86 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,85%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
99,25 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,76%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,38 USD 0,09 USD 2,58%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.501,81 USD -37,47 USD -0,83%
News
Haferpreis
3,56 USD -0,03 USD -0,70%
News
Heizölpreis
95,10 USD 2,91 USD 3,15%
News
Holzpreis
587,50 USD -0,50 USD -0,09%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,66 USD -0,08 USD -3,04%
News
Kakaopreis
2.978,00 GBP -111,00 GBP -3,59%
News
Kohlepreis
130,25 USD 17,35 USD 15,37%
News
Kupferpreis
13.612,70 USD 99,80 USD 0,74%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,48 USD -0,02 USD -0,60%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,96 USD -0,01 USD -1,16%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,96 USD -0,01 USD -1,16%
News
Maispreis
4,48 USD 0,02 USD 0,34%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,48 USD -0,05 USD -1,30%
News
Milchpreis
16,90 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
728,28 USD -145,98 USD -16,70%
News
Nickelpreis
18.869,00 USD 135,00 USD 0,72%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
93,85 USD 1,86 USD 2,02%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
90,34 USD 2,98 USD 3,41%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,59 USD -0,10 USD -5,84%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.363,00 USD -4,00 USD -0,29%
News
Palmölpreis
4.480,00 MYR 19,00 MYR 0,43%
News
Platinpreis
1.946,50 USD 18,00 USD 0,93%
News
Rapspreis
522,25 EUR -6,00 EUR -1,14%
News
Reispreis
12,66 USD 0,05 USD 0,40%
News
Silberpreis
75,31 USD -0,06 USD -0,08%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
331,10 USD 1,30 USD 0,39%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,78 USD USD 0,33%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,92 USD 0,05 USD 0,44%
News
Super Benzin
1,91 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,52%
News
Weizenpreis
207,25 EUR -2,00 EUR -0,96%
News
Zinkpreis
3.548,20 USD 62,55 USD 1,79%
News
Zinnpreis
55.006,00 USD 110,00 USD 0,20%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD 1,01%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Mai 2026

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.05.2026 und dem 31.05.2026. Stand ist der 31.05.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -14,90 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -14,30 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -11,92 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -11,32 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -10,29 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -8,42 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -5,93 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Maispreis

Maispreis: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 8,08 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 11,81 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 12,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Reispreis

Reispreis: 15,99 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 18,35 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

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