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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Oktober Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,073.02 USD 9.82 USD 0.32 %
News
Baumwolle
0.78 USD 0.01 USD 0.8 %
News
Bleipreis
1,889.55 USD 11.90 USD 0.63 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.30 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.09 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
172.90 EUR 5.90 EUR 3.53 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2.90 USD 0.01 USD 0.17 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
3,899.66 USD 24.30 USD 0.63 %
News
Haferpreis
3.49 USD 0.05 USD 1.38 %
News
Heizölpreis
119.93 USD -3.70 USD -2.99 %
News
Holzpreis
521.50 USD 3.50 USD 0.68 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.87 USD 0.02 USD 0.61 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,143.00 GBP -14.00 GBP -0.34 %
News
Kohlepreis
145.20 USD 0.35 USD 0.24 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,448.55 USD -109.10 USD -0.75 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.21 USD -0.06 USD -2.78 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.59 USD -0.01 USD -1.59 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.59 USD -0.01 USD -1.59 %
News
Maispreis
4.50 USD 0.02 USD 0.45 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.38 USD -0.13 USD -3.8 %
News
Milchpreis
15.18 USD -0.01 USD -0.07 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
982.09 USD 58.07 USD 6.28 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,236.50 USD -113.50 USD -0.74 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
109.21 USD -8.43 USD -7.17 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
100.12 USD -4.00 USD -3.84 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.15 USD -0.13 USD -10.27 %
News
Palladiumpreis
986.00 USD 3.50 USD 0.36 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,443.00 MYR 58.00 MYR 1.32 %
News
Platinpreis
1,439.50 USD 7.00 USD 0.49 %
News
Rapspreis
527.50 EUR -1.25 EUR -0.24 %
News
Reispreis
17.49 USD 0.06 USD 0.32 %
News
Silberpreis
50.38 USD 1.25 USD 2.54 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
325.40 USD 0.80 USD 0.25 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.66 USD 0.00 USD -0.59 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.25 USD 0.03 USD 0.25 %
News
Super Benzin
2.09 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.05 %
News
Weizenpreis
227.25 EUR 0.25 EUR 0.11 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,955.45 USD -24.20 USD -0.61 %
News
Zinnpreis
48,793.50 USD -1,601.50 USD -3.18 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.19 USD 0.00 USD 0.41 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Oktober 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2026 und dem 31.10.2026. Stand ist der 31.10.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -24,36 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 31: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -19,29 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -19,01 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -16,42 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -16,38 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 27: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -16,30 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 26: Maispreis

Maispreis: -10,76 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -10,30 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -7,78 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Goldpreis

Platz 23: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Nickelpreis

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Mastrindpreis

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Kaffeepreis

Platz 13: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 12: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 11: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 9: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bleipreis

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 7: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Reispreis

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 5,57 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 3: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 7,65 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 12,11 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 14,98 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.