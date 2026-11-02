Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Achtung, frisch gestrichen.

Ab sofort erstrahlt Finanzen.net in neuem Look. Auch unser Broker Finanzen invest (ehem. finanzen.net ZERO) zündet die nächste Stufe und rückt noch näher an Finanzen.net heran – mit neuer Marke, frischem Design und erweiterten Funktionen. Schau dich in Ruhe um.