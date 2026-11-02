Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Oktober Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2026 und dem 31.10.2026. Stand ist der 31.10.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -24,36 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -19,29 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -19,01 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -16,42 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -16,38 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -16,30 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Maispreis
Maispreis: -10,76 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -10,30 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -7,78 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 23: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -7,26 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 14: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Reispreis
Reispreis: 5,57 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 7,65 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 12,11 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 14,98 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com