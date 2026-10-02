Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im September 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im September Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
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Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -16,67 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -14,75 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -14,33 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -8,29 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -6,32 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -5,95 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 9: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 4,33 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,23 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 6,46 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 7,54 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 8,61 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 9,58 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 20,0 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 22,83 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aluminiumpreis
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aluminiumpreis
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com