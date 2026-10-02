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Tops & Flops

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im September 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe im September 2026: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co.

Welche Rohstoffe haben im September Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3,100.50 USD -22.50 USD -0.72 %
News
Baumwolle
0.75 USD 0.01 USD 1.51 %
News
Bleipreis
1,827.00 USD -10.00 USD -0.54 %
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25.15 EUR -0.35 EUR -1.37 %
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2.27 EUR -0.13 EUR -5.33 %
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85.50 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
140.41 EUR 0.61 EUR 0.44 %
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3.01 USD 0.05 USD 1.55 %
News
Ethanolpreis
2.16 USD 0.00 USD 0.05 %
News
Goldpreis
4,137.55 USD 0.00 USD 0 %
News
Haferpreis
4.09 USD -0.02 USD -0.49 %
News
Heizölpreis
118.88 USD -3.70 USD -3.02 %
News
Holzpreis
527.00 USD -3.50 USD -0.66 %
News
Kaffeepreis
2.89 USD 0.01 USD 0.17 %
News
Kakaopreis
4,239.00 GBP 207.00 GBP 5.13 %
News
Kohlepreis
143.15 USD -0.75 USD -0.52 %
News
Kupferpreis
14,355.00 USD 20.00 USD 0.14 %
News
Lebendrindpreis
2.19 USD 0.00 USD -0.16 %
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0.78 USD 0.00 USD 0.48 %
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0.78 USD 0.00 USD 0.48 %
News
Maispreis
4.97 USD -0.05 USD -1 %
News
Mastrindpreis
3.34 USD -0.05 USD -1.36 %
News
Milchpreis
14.96 USD -0.17 USD -1.12 %
News
Naphthapreis (European)
854.58 USD -5.76 USD -0.67 %
News
Nickelpreis
15,435.00 USD -135.00 USD -0.87 %
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
102.25 USD -0.06 USD -0.06 %
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
91.11 USD -1.76 USD -1.9 %
News
Orangensaftpreis
1.35 USD -0.07 USD -4.59 %
News
Palladiumpreis
1,172.50 USD -2.50 USD -0.21 %
News
Palmölpreis
4,354.00 MYR -20.00 MYR -0.46 %
News
Platinpreis
1,700.50 USD -13.50 USD -0.79 %
News
Rapspreis
538.00 EUR 2.00 EUR 0.37 %
News
Reispreis
16.40 USD -0.12 USD -0.7 %
News
Silberpreis
60.36 USD -0.51 USD -0.84 %
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
344.70 USD -7.40 USD -2.1 %
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0.68 USD 0.01 USD 1.85 %
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12.77 USD -0.07 USD -0.53 %
News
Super Benzin
2.12 EUR -0.14 EUR -6.06 %
News
Weizenpreis
240.00 EUR 4.25 EUR 1.8 %
News
Zinkpreis
3,798.00 USD -36.00 USD -0.94 %
News
Zinnpreis
54,355.00 USD -45.00 USD -0.08 %
News
Zuckerpreis
0.20 USD 0.01 USD 5.23 %
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im September 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Baumwolle

Platz 32: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -16,67 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Kakaopreis

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -14,75 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Kaffeepreis

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -14,33 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Palladiumpreis

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,29 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Silberpreis

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -6,32 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Mageres Schwein Preis

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenölpreis

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Goldpreis

Platz 25: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Weizenpreis

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Zinkpreis

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platinpreis

Platz 22: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Nickelpreis

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Rapspreis

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Aluminiumpreis

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Zinnpreis

Platz 18: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerpreis

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Sojabohnenpreis

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Bleipreis

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Kupferpreis

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Maispreis

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (WTI)

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Lebendrindpreis

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Platz 10: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Naphthapreis (European)

Platz 9: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Mastrindpreis

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Reispreis

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 6,46 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Heizölpreis

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Dieselpreis Benzin

Platz 4: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 8,61 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Ölpreis (Brent)

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 9,58 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Haferpreis

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 20,0 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Orangensaftpreis

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 22,83 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

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