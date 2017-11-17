Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- US-Steuerreform kommt auch im Senat voran -- VW-Kontrolleure beschließen neuen Budget-Plan -- Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk stellt Elektro-Lastwagen und neuen Roadster vor

|16.11.17
|DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schließt grün -- Offensive: VW investiert Milliarden in China -- Siemens will 6.900 Jobs abbauen -- Asiatische Bank warnt: Bitcoin ist ein "Schneeballsystem
|15.11.17
|DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt in der Verlustzone -- IBM: Buffett zieht sich weiter zurück -- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash - Wem gehört die Zukunft ? -- Tesla, VW, K+S, Airbus im Fokus
|14.11.17
|DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schließt rot -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- RWE vermeldet Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Tesla, Google, Amazon im Fokus
|13.11.17
|DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt stabil -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus
|10.11.17
|DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schliesst rot -- Muss die Hälfte der Deutsche Bank-Mitarbeiter gehen? -- Neuer Chef für ProSiebenSat.1 gesucht -- Allianz, Bechtle, JENOPTIK im Fokus
|Datum
|Unternehmen
|Event
|17.11.17
|ALBA SE
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|ALROSA
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Foot Locker Inc.
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Gigaset AG
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Grand City Properties S.A.
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|GSW Immobilien AG
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Sasol Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
|17.11.17
|Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|STO SE & Co. KGaA
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Sysco Corp.
Hauptversammlung
|17.11.17
|Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Trakya Cam Sanayii ASShs
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Quartalszahlen
|17.11.17
|Austin Engineering LtdShs
Hauptversammlung
|Datum
|Termin
|17.11.2017
09:30
EZB Präsident Mario Draghi spricht
|17.11.2017
10:00
Leistungsbilanz n.s.a
|17.11.2017
10:00
Leistungsbilanz s.a
|17.11.2017
11:00
Bauleistung s.a (Monat)
|17.11.2017
11:00
Bauleistung w.d.a (Jahr)
