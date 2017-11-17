aktualisiert: 17.11.2017 07:23
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- US-Steuerreform kommt auch im Senat voran -- VW-Kontrolleure beschließen neuen Budget-Plan -- Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk stellt Elektro-Lastwagen und neuen Roadster vor

Roche übernimmt Analysenunternehmen Viewics. Toshiba weist Bericht über Verkauf der PC-Sparte zurück. Daimler bleibt in China optimistisch. Siemens-Beschäftigte wollen Stellenabbau nicht kampflos hinnehmen. Leck in der Keystone-Pipeline - Rund 795 000 Liter Öl ausgetreten.

Am Donnerstag konnten die heimischen Aktienmärkte deutliche Gewinne einfahren.

Der DAX eröffnete den Handelstag fester und legte bis zum Börsenschluss 0,55 Prozent auf 13.047,22 Zähler zu. Der TecDAX startete ebenfalls in der Gewinnzone und schloss 1,96 Prozent in Grün bei 2.506,22 Punkten.

Die Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien wiesen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Während die Wall Street am Vorabend im Minus geschlossen hatte, notierten die Börsen in Fernost mit Zuschlägen. Haupttreiber der Kursgewinne am deutschen Aktienmarkt war der Rückgang des Euro.

Die europäischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.

Der EuroSTOXX 50 ging mit Zuschlägen in den Handel und beendete den Handelstag 0,54 Prozent im Plus bei 3.564,80 Punkten.

Auch die europäischen Märkte schlugen am Donnerstag einen Erholungskurs ein. "Die Verkaufsaufträge sind erst einmal abgearbeitet", sagte ein Marktteilnehmer. Der schwächere Euro stütze die Märkte deutlich.

Die US-amerikanischen Aktienmärkte haben den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen beendet. Damit folgte die Wall Street den europäischen Aktienmärkten ins Plus.

Der Leitindex Dow Jones verabschiedete sich mit einem Plus von 0,80 Prozent bei 23.458,36 Punkten in den Feierabend. Noch deutlicher ging es für Techwerte nach oben. Der NASDAQ Composite schloss 1,30 Prozent fester bei 6.793,29 Indexpunkten.

ach den jüngsten Kursverlusten seien "solche Minikorrekturen gesund", kommentierte Edward Park von Brooks Macdonald den Erholungskurs der US-Börsen. Weiterhin blieb jedoch auch am Donnerstag die von US-Präsidenten Donald Trump versprochene Steuererhöhung ein marktübergreifendes Thema. Zudem gab es Impulse von Konjunkturseite: Der Produktionssektor vollzog nach zwei Jahren als Sorgenkind der US-Konjunktur eine Art vorsichtiges Revival. Dass sich das Geschäftsklima in der Region Philadelphia im November stärker als erwartet eingetrübt hatte, fiel daneben kaum ins Gewicht.

Vor dem Wochenende weisen die Aktienmärkte in Fernost unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

In Japan pendelt der Nikkei 225 derzeit (06:50 Uhr MEZ) um die Nulllinie.

Auf dem chinesischen Festland weist der Shanghai Composite hingegen rote Vorzeichen aus. Der Hang Seng kann aktuell zulegen.

Dank neuer Zuversicht bezüglich der geplanten US-Steuerreform konnte am Vorabend die Wall Street zulegen, was sich auf die Kauflaune der asiatischen Händler nun auswirkt. In Tokio belastet hingegen ein stärker werdende Yen die Kurse.

16.11.17DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schließt grün -- Offensive: VW investiert Milliarden in China -- Siemens will 6.900 Jobs abbauen -- Asiatische Bank warnt: Bitcoin ist ein "Schneeballsystem
15.11.17DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt in der Verlustzone -- IBM: Buffett zieht sich weiter zurück -- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash - Wem gehört die Zukunft ? -- Tesla, VW, K+S, Airbus im Fokus
14.11.17DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schließt rot -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- RWE vermeldet Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Tesla, Google, Amazon im Fokus
13.11.17DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt stabil -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus
10.11.17DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schliesst rot -- Muss die Hälfte der Deutsche Bank-Mitarbeiter gehen? -- Neuer Chef für ProSiebenSat.1 gesucht -- Allianz, Bechtle, JENOPTIK im Fokus
