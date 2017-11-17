Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- US-Steuerreform kommt auch im Senat voran -- VW-Kontrolleure beschließen neuen Budget-Plan -- Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk stellt Elektro-Lastwagen und neuen Roadster vor

Am Donnerstag konnten die heimischen Aktienmärkte deutliche Gewinne einfahren.

Der DAX eröffnete den Handelstag fester und legte bis zum Börsenschluss 0,55 Prozent auf 13.047,22 Zähler zu. Der TecDAX startete ebenfalls in der Gewinnzone und schloss 1,96 Prozent in Grün bei 2.506,22 Punkten.

Die Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien wiesen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Während die Wall Street am Vorabend im Minus geschlossen hatte, notierten die Börsen in Fernost mit Zuschlägen. Haupttreiber der Kursgewinne am deutschen Aktienmarkt war der Rückgang des Euro.

Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken





