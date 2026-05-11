EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies



16-Jun-2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies

Vaduz, 16 June, 2026: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: LI1358444548) announces that the following changes to the company’s board of directors were approved at today’s extraordinary general meeting: The shareholders elected Göran Svensson as a new member of the company’s Administrative Board. Subsequently, at the first meeting of the Administrative Board, Desislava Krasteva was elected Chair and Göran Svensson was elected Vice Chair.

The Chair of the Board of Directors, Milena Guentcheva, stepped down from her position at the conclusion of today’s extraordinary general meeting.

Furthermore, FORVIS Mazars SA, Vernier/Switzerland was elected as the new auditor.

Contact:

CERDIOS SE

E-Mail: info@cerdios.li