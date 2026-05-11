EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
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CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies
Vaduz, 16 June, 2026: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: LI1358444548) announces that the following changes to the company’s board of directors were approved at today’s extraordinary general meeting: The shareholders elected Göran Svensson as a new member of the company’s Administrative Board. Subsequently, at the first meeting of the Administrative Board, Desislava Krasteva was elected Chair and Göran Svensson was elected Vice Chair.
The Chair of the Board of Directors, Milena Guentcheva, stepped down from her position at the conclusion of today’s extraordinary general meeting.
Furthermore, FORVIS Mazars SA, Vernier/Switzerland was elected as the new auditor.
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End of Inside Information
16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CERDIOS SE
|Neugasse 17
|9490 Vaduz
|Liechtenstein
|E-mail:
|info@cerdios.li
|Internet:
|www.cerdios.li
|ISIN:
|LI1358444548
|WKN:
|A40G3Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2347414
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2347414 16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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