DAX24.924 +0,1%Est506.259 +0,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,4200 +0,2%Nas26.624 -0,2%Bitcoin56.669 -0,9%Euro1,1604 +0,1%Öl80,25 -3,7%Gold4.328 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Micron Technology 869020 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- SpaceX übernimmt in Milliardendeal KI-Spezialisten Cursor -- Micron, DroneShield, GM, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall, Commerzbank & UniCredit im Fokus
Top News
Nächste Rüstungsallianz voraus? GM offenbar in Gesprächen mit Lockheed Martin - Aktien in Grün Nächste Rüstungsallianz voraus? GM offenbar in Gesprächen mit Lockheed Martin - Aktien in Grün
Aktien von ViaSat, Iridium und EchoStar im Blick: Sind das die unterschätzten Profiteure des SpaceX-IPO? Aktien von ViaSat, Iridium und EchoStar im Blick: Sind das die unterschätzten Profiteure des SpaceX-IPO?
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies

16.06.26 16:27 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
CERDIOS SE Inhaber-Akt
1,00 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies

16-Jun-2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies

Vaduz, 16 June, 2026: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: LI1358444548) announces that the following changes to the company’s board of directors were approved at today’s extraordinary general meeting: The shareholders elected Göran Svensson as a new member of the company’s Administrative Board. Subsequently, at the first meeting of the Administrative Board, Desislava Krasteva was elected Chair and Göran Svensson was elected Vice Chair.

The Chair of the Board of Directors, Milena Guentcheva, stepped down from her position at the conclusion of today’s extraordinary general meeting.

Furthermore, FORVIS Mazars SA, Vernier/Switzerland was elected as the new auditor.

Contact:
CERDIOS SE
E-Mail: info@cerdios.li



End of Inside Information

16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CERDIOS SE
Neugasse 17
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
E-mail: info@cerdios.li
Internet: www.cerdios.li
ISIN: LI1358444548
WKN: A40G3Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2347414

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2347414  16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CERDIOS SE Inhaber-Akt

DatumMeistgelesen