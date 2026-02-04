Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



16-Apr-2026 / 15:25 GMT/BST



Wer­bung Wer­bung TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN Wer­bung Wer­bung GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Wer­bung Wer­bung UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.061845 12.131751 12.193596 21220565 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 6.984981 6.984981 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 107629 0.061845 Sub Total 8.A 107629 0.061845% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 37928 0.021794 Sub Total 8.B1 37928 0.021794% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.823033 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 271408 0.155955 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 346378 0.199033 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 3433048 1.972671 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 859161 0.493684 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 25490 0.014647 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 527227 0.302951 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827442 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.368235 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.930669 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.112401 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.880828 Swaps 30/11/2026 n/a Cash 6104 0.003507 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440414 Swaps 15/07/2026 n/a Cash 37590 0.021600 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 97694 0.056136 Swaps 04/06/2027 n/a Cash 94321 0.054198 Swaps 01/10/2027 n/a Cash 2814 0.001617 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 2716 0.001561 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2401 0.001380 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395333 Swaps 29/12/2026 n/a Cash 2087 0.001199 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 797 0.000458 Swaps 19/04/2027 n/a Cash 88764 0.051005 Sub Total 8.B2 21075008 12.109957% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.941141 6.941141% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.300636 4.362481% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 16-Apr-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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