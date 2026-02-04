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Holding(s) in Company

16.04.26 16:25 Uhr
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Draper Esprit PLC
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

16-Apr-2026 / 15:25 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.061845

12.131751

12.193596

21220565

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000000

6.984981

6.984981

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

107629

 

0.061845

Sub Total 8.A

107629

0.061845%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

37928

0.021794

Sub Total 8.B1

 

37928

0.021794%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4912937

2.823033

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

271408

0.155955

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

346378

0.199033

Swaps

05/05/2026

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.972671

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

859161

0.493684

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

25490

0.014647

Swaps

15/06/2026

n/a

Cash

527227

0.302951

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.827442

Swaps

20/08/2026

n/a

Cash

640841

0.368235

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.930669

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.112401

Swaps

09/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.880828

Swaps

30/11/2026

n/a

Cash

6104

0.003507

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440414

Swaps

15/07/2026

n/a

Cash

37590

0.021600

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

97694

0.056136

Swaps

04/06/2027

n/a

Cash

94321

0.054198

Swaps

01/10/2027

n/a

Cash

2814

0.001617

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

2716

0.001561

Swaps

23/02/2028

n/a

Cash

2401

0.001380

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395333

Swaps

29/12/2026

n/a

Cash

2087

0.001199

Swaps

30/06/2026

n/a

Cash

797

0.000458

Swaps

19/04/2027

n/a

Cash

88764

0.051005

Sub Total 8.B2

 

21075008

12.109957%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.941141

6.941141%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

4.300636

4.362481%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

16-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 424194
EQS News ID: 2309922

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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