Phancy and RiseUnion Launch ModelSphere, an Open-Source, One-Stop Production-Grade AI Deployment Platform
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BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or "the Group", stock code: 6682.HK), a leading full-stack enterprise-AI cloud services platform, together with RiseUnion Technology Co., Ltd. ("RiseUnion"), today announced the official launch of ModelSphere, a one-stop, production-grade AI deployment platform.
Free and open source for enterprise users, ModelSphere brings computing resource management, model deployment and runtime optimization together in a single platform. It lowers the barriers to deployment and operations, helping enterprises turn computing power more efficiently into secure, stable AI services ready for real-world business use.
As large models move into commercial deployment at scale, enterprises commonly face low resource utilization, a fragmented chip ecosystem, high deployment barriers and difficult tuning in production environments. ModelSphere aims to consolidate computing resource coordination, model deployment and performance optimization into a unified deployment and management workflow, reducing the duplicated effort enterprises spend on low-level system adaptation, resource scheduling and day-to-day operations.
Phancy believes enterprises should be able to put large models to work without extensive in-house expertise in complex areas such as driver compilation and hardware adaptation. ModelSphere is designed to bridge this gap, enabling enterprises to integrate a wide range of open-source large models into core business processes while allowing technical teams to focus on application development and business needs.
Four Core Advantages of ModelSphere
How ModelSphere Fits into the AI Stack
At the technical level, ModelSphere works alongside inference engines such as vLLM and SGLang. While inference engines improve computing efficiency on individual servers, ModelSphere handles management and optimization at the cluster-architecture level, including load- and cache-aware request routing, a unified KV cache pool, quality-of-service (QoS)-based automatic scaling, automatic stream resumption after service interruptions, automated performance tuning based on live production data, runtime monitoring and service management. Together, these ensure high performance and high availability in production environments.
By going open source, ModelSphere makes Phancy's engineering capabilities for large-model deployment and optimization available to more enterprises and developers, and brings together industry partners to continuously expand support for different chips and models. This will reduce hardware adaptation barriers and lower the threshold for large-model adoption, helping enterprises make the most of their existing computing resources and efficiently unlock the commercial potential of heterogeneous computing.
Availability
ModelSphere is now available on GitHub at https://github.com/modelsphere/modelsphere under the Apache 2.0 license.
Hashtag: #Phancy #ModelSphere #AI
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Phancy GroupPhancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."
Guided by the mission of "AI for Everyone" and positioned as the "Navigator of AI," Phancy Group is committed to becoming a global leader in Artificial General Intelligence.
News Source: Phancy Group
16/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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