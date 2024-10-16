DAX 19.625 -0,2%ESt50 4.981 -0,1%MSCI World 3.752 +0,0%Dow 43.276 +0,1%Nas 18.490 +0,6%Bitcoin 63.119 -0,5%Euro 1,0853 -0,1%Öl 73,62 +0,6%Gold 2.731 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 ASML NV A1J4U4 BYD A0M4W9 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich -- Boeing erwägt Verkauf von Unternehmensteilen -- Rüstungsgüter gehen wieder in die Türkei - thyssenkrupp profitiert
Top News
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Sartorius vz-Aktie Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Sartorius vz-Aktie
ETFs oder Fonds im Altersvorsorgedepot - Was ist besser? ETFs oder Fonds im Altersvorsorgedepot - Was ist besser?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Börsenspiel Trader 2024: Jetzt mit dem Kennwort "finanzen.net" unserer Spielgruppe beitreten und ein Aktienpaket im Wert von bis zu 500 Euro gewinnen!

Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
7,84 EUR +0,26 EUR +3,46 %
STU
88,96 SEK +0,20 SEK +0,23 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 25,94 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 4,28

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

09:56 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
7,84 EUR 0,26 EUR 3,46%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 62,50 auf 70,50 schwedische Kronen angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Diese seien zwar stark gewesen, aber keine Blaupause für die kommenden Jahre, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Es mangele an einer breit aufgestellten Erholung des Netzwerkausrüsters sowie an regionalen Produktänderungen./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2024 / 21:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,50 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
7,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
88,96 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,83 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

09:56 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.10.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.10.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell UBS AG
15.10.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.10.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

finanzen.net Ericsson (Telefon LMEricsson) (B): Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
dpa-afx Ericsson-Aktie im Höhenflug: Ericsson verdient mehr als gedacht - Ausblick verhalten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Ericsson auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 62,50 Kronen
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Ericsson auf 'Sell' - Ziel 40 Kronen
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Ericsson verdient mehr als gedacht - Aktie zieht an
finanzen.net Ausblick: Ericsson präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Ericsson (Telefon LMEricsson) (B) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Juli 2024: Experten empfehlen Ericsson (Telefon LMEricsson) (B)-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
Zacks Ericsson (ERIC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Ericsson (ERIC) is a Great Choice
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing Ericsson (ERIC) Right Now?
Zacks Is Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
PR Newswire Vonage Launches Intelligent Workspace to Deliver a Next-Gen Contact Center Experience
PR Newswire Vonage Appoints Veteran Tech Executive Anthony Bartolo as Chief Operating Officer
PR Newswire Airtel Business and Vonage partner to launch cutting-edge business communications application
Zacks Ericsson Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y