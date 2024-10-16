Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 25,94 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,28
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 62,50 auf 70,50 schwedische Kronen angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Diese seien zwar stark gewesen, aber keine Blaupause für die kommenden Jahre, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Es mangele an einer breit aufgestellten Erholung des Netzwerkausrüsters sowie an regionalen Produktänderungen./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2024 / 21:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,50 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
88,96 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,83 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
