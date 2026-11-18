

EQS Newswire / 18/11/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Werbung YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, is showcasing technologies and engineering capabilities for intelligent edge AI systems at EdgeTech+ 2026, taking place Nov. 18–20 at Pacifico Yokohama. Arrow will exhibit at Booth CC-21, together with NXP, YAGEO Group, Longsys, Bourns, Same Sky, and Toshiba.



Arrow Electronics to showcase technologies and engineering capabilities for intelligent edge AI systems at EdgeTech+

As AI moves closer to where data is generated and processed, edge AI applications are expanding across connected products and industrial systems. This is increasing the need to integrate compute, connectivity, memory and power while balancing performance, efficiency and reliability.



"Bringing intelligent edge AI systems to market requires more than choosing the right technologies," said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics' semiconductor business for South Asia, Korea and Japan. "Arrow brings together technology, engineering and supply chain expertise to help customers address integration challenges and turn ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions."



Arrow's showcase will bring together capabilities and offerings across its technology ecosystem, including digital sourcing and BOM management through Arrow.com and Verical; product engineering from eInfochips; component data, analytics and lifecycle management from SiliconExpert; RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies from Richardson RFPD; and supply chain solutions from Converge. Participating suppliers will showcase technologies spanning edge AI processing, memory and storage, power management, sensing, circuit protection, connectivity and thermal management.



On Nov. 19 from 14:05 in room A, Uday Mohandas, vice president and APAC head of eInfochips, an Arrow company, will deliver the keynote "From Silicon to Intelligent Products: Engineering the Next Generation of AI Systems." The session will explore how edge AI, physical AI, embedded software and hardware-software integration can help turn advanced silicon and AI technologies into intelligent, production-ready products.



More information about Arrow's engineering, supply chain and technology solutions is available at arrow.com.



Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at





News Source: Arrow Electronics

As AI moves closer to where data is generated and processed, edge AI applications are expanding across connected products and industrial systems. This is increasing the need to integrate compute, connectivity, memory and power while balancing performance, efficiency and reliability."Bringing intelligent edge AI systems to market requires more than choosing the right technologies," said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics' semiconductor business for South Asia, Korea and Japan. "Arrow brings together technology, engineering and supply chain expertise to help customers address integration challenges and turn ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions."Arrow's showcase will bring together capabilities and offerings across its technology ecosystem, including digital sourcing and BOM management through Arrow.com and Verical; product engineering from eInfochips; component data, analytics and lifecycle management from SiliconExpert; RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies from Richardson RFPD; and supply chain solutions from Converge. Participating suppliers will showcase technologies spanning edge AI processing, memory and storage, power management, sensing, circuit protection, connectivity and thermal management.On Nov. 19 from 14:05 in room A, Uday Mohandas, vice president and APAC head of eInfochips, an Arrow company, will deliver the keynote "From Silicon to Intelligent Products: Engineering the Next Generation of AI Systems." The session will explore how edge AI, physical AI, embedded software and hardware-software integration can help turn advanced silicon and AI technologies into intelligent, production-ready products.More information about Arrow's engineering, supply chain and technology solutions is available at arrow.com.Hashtag: #ArrowElectronicsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com News Source: Arrow Electronics 18/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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