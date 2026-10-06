RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding

6 October 2026

RM plc

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The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

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Mark Cook, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 19,952 ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”) and immediately repurchased 19,841 shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Sale of shares by PDMR (“Sale”) Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”) d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Sale £1.0025 19,952 Purchase £1.0025 19,841 e) Aggregated information n/a f) Date of the transaction 2026-10-05 (BST) g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com