RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding
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RM plc (RM.)
Werbung
6 October 2026
RM plc
Werbung
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Werbung
Mark Cook, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 19,952 ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”) and immediately repurchased 19,841 shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”)
Contact:
RM plc
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|445609
|EQS News ID:
|2411412
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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