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RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding

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RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding

06-Oct-2026 / 16:21 GMT/BST

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 6 October 2026

 

RM plc

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The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

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Mark Cook, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 19,952 ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”) and immediately repurchased 19,841 shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Cook

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

  1. Sale of shares by PDMR (“Sale”)
  2. Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”)

 

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

Volume

  1. Sale

£1.0025

19,952

  1. Purchase

£1.0025

19,841

 

e)

Aggregated information

 

n/a

 

 

f)

Date of the transaction

2026-10-05 (BST)

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

Contact:

 

RM plc

 

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 445609
EQS News ID: 2411412

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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