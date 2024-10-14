Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 22,76 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,28
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 62,50 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Der Umsatz liege mit knapp 62 Milliarden Kronen sowohl über dem Analystenkonsens als auch über seiner Erwartung, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Der Telekomausrüster habe vom guten Abschneiden im Netzwerkgeschäft profitiert, vor allem in Nordamerika./bek/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 08:10 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 08:10 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
62,50 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
84,53 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
56,13 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
