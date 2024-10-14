DAX 19.566 +0,3%ESt50 5.026 -0,3%MSCI World 3.756 +0,1%Dow 42.805 -0,6%Nas 18.537 +0,2%Bitcoin 60.591 +0,0%Euro 1,0911 +0,0%Öl 74,07 -1,5%Gold 2.649 -0,1%
Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

7,59 EUR +0,71 EUR +10,32 %
STU
84,53 SEK +6,31 SEK +8,07 %
BTE
Marktkap. 22,76 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 4,28

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

14:06 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
7,59 EUR 0,71 EUR 10,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 62,50 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Der Umsatz liege mit knapp 62 Milliarden Kronen sowohl über dem Analystenkonsens als auch über seiner Erwartung, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Der Telekomausrüster habe vom guten Abschneiden im Netzwerkgeschäft profitiert, vor allem in Nordamerika./bek/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 08:10 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 08:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
62,50 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
7,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
84,53 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
56,13 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

