Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

WKN 886670

ISIN FR0000052292

Symbol HESAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

14:06 Uhr
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Hermès (Hermes International)
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Hermes vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2160 Euro belassen. Der Luxuskonzern dürfte den Umsatz im dritten Quartal um 9 Prozent auf gut 3,65 Milliarden Euro gesteigert haben, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Quartalsvergleich bedeute das eine Verlangsamung, auch wegen des Chinageschäfts./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2024 / 17:08 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2.160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.140,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,93%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2.163,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,14%
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.242,86 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

