Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
Marktkap. 223,91 Mrd. EURKGV 46,58 Div. Rendite 1,30
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Hermes vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2160 Euro belassen. Der Luxuskonzern dürfte den Umsatz im dritten Quartal um 9 Prozent auf gut 3,65 Milliarden Euro gesteigert haben, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Quartalsvergleich bedeute das eine Verlangsamung, auch wegen des Chinageschäfts./mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2024 / 17:08 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.160,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.140,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,93%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2.163,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,14%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.242,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)
|14:06
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.09.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|20.09.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
