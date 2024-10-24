DAX 19.449 +0,0%ESt50 4.934 +0,0%MSCI World 3.707 +0,0%Dow 42.374 -0,3%Nas 18.415 +0,8%Bitcoin 62.708 -0,4%Euro 1,0826 +0,0%Öl 74,88 +0,5%Gold 2.722 -0,5%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes nach Quartalszahlen von 2160 auf 2300 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der französische Luxusgüterkonzern habe solide Resultate im Rahmen der Erwartungen vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zur Konkurrenz zeige Hermes abermals seine Widerstandsfähigkeit in schwierigem Marktumfeld. Die Expertin passte ihre Schätzungen an./niw/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 11:01 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 11:01 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2.300,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.080,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,58%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2.087,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,21%
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.300,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

11:56 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.10.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy UBS AG
24.10.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.10.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)

Dow Jones Weiteres Wachstum erwartet Hermès-Aktie gefragt: Hermès behauptet sich trotz schwächelndem Luxus-Sektor Hermès-Aktie gefragt: Hermès behauptet sich trotz schwächelndem Luxus-Sektor
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Hermes sticht aus Luxus-Malaise heraus - Wachstum bleibt zweistellig
dpa-afx Hermes überrascht erneut positiv - Wachstum bleibt zweistellig
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Hermès (Hermes International)-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
dpa-afx Hermès-, LVMH-Aktien & Co.: Sorgen um China-Geschäft lasten auf Luxus-Aktien
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Hermès (Hermes International)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Hermès (Hermes International) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Hermès (Hermes International) im September mehrheitlich zum Kauf
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Hermès (Hermes International)-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Third Quarter 2024 Revenue
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 30th September 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31 August 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31 July 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: 2024 Half-year Results
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: 2024 Half-year Financial Report
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 30th June 2024