JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

11:56 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes nach Quartalszahlen von 2160 auf 2300 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der französische Luxusgüterkonzern habe solide Resultate im Rahmen der Erwartungen vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zur Konkurrenz zeige Hermes abermals seine Widerstandsfähigkeit in schwierigem Marktumfeld. Die Expertin passte ihre Schätzungen an./niw/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 11:01 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 11:01 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com