Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
Marktkap. 215,85 Mrd. EURKGV 46,58 Div. Rendite 1,30
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes nach Quartalszahlen von 2160 auf 2300 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der französische Luxusgüterkonzern habe solide Resultate im Rahmen der Erwartungen vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zur Konkurrenz zeige Hermes abermals seine Widerstandsfähigkeit in schwierigem Marktumfeld. Die Expertin passte ihre Schätzungen an./niw/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 11:01 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 11:01 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.300,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.080,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,58%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2.087,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.300,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)
|11:56
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|24.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|24.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|20.09.24
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
