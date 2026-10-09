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Ricardo fixes security vulnerability affecting user data

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Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG)
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SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ricardo fixes security vulnerability affecting user data

09.10.2026 / 14:01 CET/CEST

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Media release
Zurich, 9 October 2026

Ricardo, part of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group, has identified unauthorised access to personal data linked to orders on its platform. Email addresses and passwords were not exposed. The security vulnerability that allowed this access was promptly  fixed. 

Ricardo detected suspicious activity on its servers on 7 October 2026 and initiated immediate technical measures to secure its systems. The security vulnerability that allowed this access has been fully resolved. The ensuing investigation has since established that personal data relating to approximately 890 thousand user accounts was exposed. The exposed data was limited to names, postal addresses and telephone numbers and, for business users, company names. Email addresses and passwords were not affected.

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Ricardo is informing affected users directly about the incident, its implications and the precautions they can take. In accordance with legal requirements, Ricardo has notified the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC). Ricardo will also file a criminal complaint with the police and report the incident to the Swiss National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Contact
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
Roswitha Brunner
Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs
media@swissmarketplace.group
+41 76 577 15 29

Luka Janjis
Director Investor Relations
ir@swissmarketplace.group
+41 78 808 71 15 

About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a network of online marketplaces that brings people and businesses together, reduces complexity, and helps them make informed decisions. The portfolio includes Real Estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, CASASOFT, IAZI), Automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), General Marketplaces (Ricardo, tutti, anibis) and Finance & Insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 36
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 900 73 91
E-mail: info@swissmarketplace.group
Internet: https://swissmarketplace.group
ISIN: CH1484953687
Valor: 148495368
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2413310

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413310  09.10.2026 CET/CEST

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