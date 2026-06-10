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Zentra Group plc: Loan Facility Extension

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Loan Facility Extension

08-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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8 July 2026

 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

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(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Loan Facility Extension

 

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Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that it has agreed an extension to its existing secured loan facility in relation to its New Islington development.

The extension revises the maturity date of the facility from 9 July 2026 to 9 January 2027. All other material commercial terms of the facility remain unchanged.

During 2026, Zentra has advanced the tender process for the build contract and has also progressed design development options through pre-application engagement, with the preferred route intended to enhance the quality of the scheme and support delivery of additional residential accommodation within the existing building footprint.

The extension provides the Company with additional flexibility as it continues to progress New Islington through the final stages of design development and procurement, with a view to moving the project into the construction phase in Q1 2027.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

 

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 435443
EQS News ID: 2361930

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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