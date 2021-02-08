  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

166,50EUR
-5,55EUR
-3,23%
11:32:06
STU
1.250,50DKK
-29,83DKK
-2,33%
11:20:05
SEA
08.02.2021 11:21

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 1630 auf 1500 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Nach dem jüngsten Anstieg der Stahlpreise und der Frachtkosten reduzierte Analyst Gael de-Bray seine Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie. Der Windkraftkonzern dürfte 2020 stark abgeschlossen haben, aber der Ausblick auf 2021 könnte die Investoren etwas enttäuschen, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 06:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1.500,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.316,50 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.250,50 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,95%
Analyst Name:
Gael de-Bray 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.141,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10:41 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:01 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-8,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,76%
Ø Kursziel: 1.141,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
400
600
800
1000
1200
1400
1600
Credit Suisse Group
540,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.300,00 DKK
HSBC
820,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
1.099,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
1.475,00 DKK
UBS AG
1.265,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
1.500,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
680,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.590,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,76%
Ø Kursziel: 1.141,00
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:45 Uhr Ceconomy St. buy
10:42 Uhr RELX Neutral
09:58 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
09:58 Uhr Sanofi Sell
09:57 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
09:56 Uhr ams buy
09:56 Uhr VINCI overweight
09:55 Uhr TeamViewer buy
09:55 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Sell
09:54 Uhr Home24 buy
09:53 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
09:53 Uhr DIC Asset buy
09:53 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
09:52 Uhr Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Hold
09:51 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
09:51 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:12 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
09:12 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:11 Uhr MorphoSys buy
09:11 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
09:11 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
09:10 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
09:10 Uhr QIAGEN buy
07:47 Uhr TOTAL overweight
07:46 Uhr Ryanair overweight
07:14 Uhr TeamViewer Equal weight
07:02 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
07:02 Uhr Bayer Equal weight
07:01 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
06:59 Uhr Roche Neutral
09.02.21 Publicis buy
09.02.21 voestalpine Underweight
09.02.21 Kering Conviction Buy List
09.02.21 Santander Neutral
09.02.21 TeamViewer buy
09.02.21 MorphoSys Neutral
09.02.21 Merck overweight
09.02.21 Talanx overweight
09.02.21 TOTAL buy
09.02.21 TeamViewer kaufen
09.02.21 DWS Group overweight
09.02.21 Peach Property Group Kaufen
09.02.21 Klöckner buy
09.02.21 easyJet Neutral
09.02.21 Ryanair buy
09.02.21 HelloFresh Halten
09.02.21 MorphoSys overweight
09.02.21 Bilfinger Neutral
09.02.21 Microsoft buy
09.02.21 RTL kaufen

