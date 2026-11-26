Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Form 8 (Opening Position Disclosure)



26-Nov-2026 / 10:32 GMT/BST



Werbung FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Werbung Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION Werbung (a) Full name of discloser: Metro Bank Holdings plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Metro Bank Holdings plc (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 25 November 2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” N/A 2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares of £0.000001 each Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 TOTAL: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A 3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: Shares held by directors of Metro Bank Holdings plc and their concert parties Name of director Number of shares held Percentage of total issued share capital (%)* Paul Coby 39,830 0.01% Marc Page 877,307 0.13% Daniel Frumkin 8,183,333 1.21% Jaime Gilinski Bacal 357,258,617 53.03% Michael Torpey 20,000 0.00% Paul Thandi 30,000 0.00% Catherine Brown 100 0.00% Cristini Alba Ochoa 218,723 0.03% * Percentages have been given to two decimal places. Interests held as options or awards by directors of Metro Bank Holdings plc in Metro Bank Holdings plc ordinary shares Marc Page Share Plan Number of relevant securities Grant Date Vesting Date Exercise Price Expiry Date Deferred Variable Reward Plan (DVRP) 71,307 18 December 2024 18 December 2024 £0.000001 18 December 2034 106,485 18 December 2024 First vesting date on 18 December 2025, last vesting date 18 December 2028 £0.000001 18 December 2034 95,076 18 December 2024 First vesting date on 18 December 2025, last vesting date 18 December 2029 £0.000001 18 December 2034 227,103 5 March 2026 First vesting date on 5 March 2027, last vesting date on 5 March 2030 £0.000001 5 March 2036 56,775 5 March 2026 5 March 2026 £0.000001 5 March 2036 Share Value Alignment Plan (SVAP) Grant date - 28 May 2025 Right to nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP, determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p. Vesting in tranches over a seven year period from grant (with vesting starting in year 3). 20 May 2035 Grant date - 4 March 2026 Right to nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP, determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p. Vesting in tranches over a seven year period from grant (with vesting starting in year 3). 20 May 2035 Daniel Frumkin Share Plan Number of relevant securities Grant Date Vesting Date Exercise Price Expiry Date Company Share Option Plan 100,000 31 March 2020 First vesting date on 30 April 2023, last vesting date on 30 April 2027 £0.93 31 March 2030 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (DVRP) 477,821 1 June 2021 First vesting date on 1 June 2024, last vesting date on 1 June 2028 £0.000001 1 June 2031 91,153 31 March 2022 First vesting date on 31 March 2025, last vesting date on 31 March 2029 £0.000001 31 March 2032 613,214 31 March 2022 31 March 2022 £0.000001 31 March 2032 86,814 31 March 2023 First vesting date on 31 March 2026, last vesting date on 31 March 2030 £0.000001 31 March 2033 347,256 31 March 2023 31 March 2023 £0.000001 31 March 2033 512,461 5 March 2026 First vesting date on 5 March 2027, last vesting date on 5 March 2030 £0.000001 5 March 2036 12,716 5 March 2026 5 March 2026 £0.000001 5 March 2036 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 414,798 31 March 2023 First vesting date on 31 March 2026, last vesting date on 31 March 2030 £0.000001 30 March 2033 Share Value Alignment Plan (SVAP) Grant date - 28 May 2025 Right to nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP, determined by 2.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p. Vesting in tranches over a seven year period from grant (with vesting starting in year 3). 20 May 2035 Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” None (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 26 November 2026 Contact name: Clare Gilligan Telephone number: +44 (0) 20 3402 8385 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

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