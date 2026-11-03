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Change to Director Responsibilities

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Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Change to Director Responsibilities

03-Nov-2026 / 14:39 GMT/BST

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            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

 3 November 2026

 

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Metro Bank Holdings PLC

 

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Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 


 

Change to Director Responsibilities

 

Metro Bank announces that Catherine Doran has been appointed as its Designated Non-Executive Director for Colleague Engagement, effective 3 November 2026. Catherine’s appointment reflects the Board’s chosen approach under the UK Corporate Governance Code for engaging with colleagues and ensuring that their views are considered in Board discussions and decision-making.

 

Catherine Doran has served as an independent Non-Executive Director since 1 January 2026 and is currently a member of the Nomination, Risk Oversight, People and Remuneration, and Board Transformation Oversight committees. Her appointment will support effective colleague engagement at Board level.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R.

 

ENDS

 

Enquiries:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

 

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 448462
EQS News ID: 2427680

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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